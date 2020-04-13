Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Wallkill

On Saturday, April 11, at approximately 1 p.m., State Police Highland responded to Cottage Street in the village of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Michael S. Morris, 49, of Wallkill, was riding a 2001 Honda All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on a service road off of Cottage Street when he struck a chain that was extended across the service road causing him to fall off of the ATV. Morris was wearing a helmet at the time. Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures at the scene and subsequently pronounced Michael Morris deceased at the scene.

