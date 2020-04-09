Central Hudson warns of possible power outages today and tomorrow due to wind gusts

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation advises local residents to be prepared for storms and potentially strong, gusty winds forecasted for today and Friday. These conditions could cause electric service interruptions and hazardous conditions.

“Our customers should be prepared for the possibility of strong, gusty winds today and tomorrow as a cold front moves through our region,” said Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson. “We are closely monitoring the weather and are prepared to respond in the event of power interruptions.

“In this current environment, our electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing to keep our employees and the public safe as we address any emergency,” said Hawthorne. “We also realize many of our customers are at home and rely more than ever on electric service for essential services and to stay connected. In the event of power outages, we are committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

“Our customers are also advised to prepare and take precautions,” Hawthorne continued. “Strong winds could damage trees and utility poles, bring down power lines and cause outages and dangerous conditions.”

Hawthorne stressed that residents should stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs. “Assume all downed lines are live, and keep a wide distance from fallen trees and limbs,” he said.

As many families and children are home, Hawthorne advised residents to watch for and keep themselves, families and neighbors away from these hazards. Motorists should also be aware of the potential for downed limbs and power lines that may block roadways, and should never attempt to drive over or around downed power lines.

You can check the status of local power outages at CentralHudson.com/Storm.

