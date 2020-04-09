Pete Savago, former political powerhouse, dies

Peter J. Savago, former New Paltz town supervisor and head of Ulster County government, died in his home April 5. He was 89 years old.

Savago was born and raised in New Paltz. In 1955 he was elected town clerk, which according to his family made him the youngest person to be voted into that job in New Paltz. He secured the position of town supervisor in 1959, at a time when Ulster County was run by the supervisors of all the towns. Savago became chair of that board of supervisors in 1966, and when that archaic system was replaced . . .

