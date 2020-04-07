Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of Wallkill

Yesterday at approximately 5:15 p.m., state police from the Middletown and Wurtsboro barracks responded to Bloomingburg Road in the town of Wallkill for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Suzuki traveling north on Bloomingburg Road stuck a 2006 dump-body Ford F350 that was traveling south and turning left onto Allen Lane.

The operator of the motorcycle, Hunter Behnke, 21, of Wurtsboro was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Ford F350 was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

