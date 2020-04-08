Hyde Park man arrested for possessing child pornography

Yesterday the New York State Police in Rhinebeck in conjunction with the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested Michael Terwillegar, 67, of Hyde Park, for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

Terwillegar is accused of possessing and uploading images “consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.”

Terwillegar was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Hyde Park Court on May 28 at 6 p.m.

According to police, the investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

