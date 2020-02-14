SUNY New Paltz to resume classes Monday following clean drinking water tests

SUNY New Paltz will resume classes on Monday, Feb. 17, following the announcement that municipal drinking water tested clean after being contaminated earlier this week by an underground heating oil line feeding the village water treatment plant. Classes were canceled Tuesday afternoon and all resident students were asked to leave at least until Sunday.

All classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 17. Students will receive a message Monday regarding class makeups.

Card access for residence halls will resume at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Regular dining services will resume Sunday. Feb. 16. Students will be emailed a full schedule of services.

Returning students will find that one-gallon containers of water provided by New York State (one per student) were distributed by Residence Life and Student Affairs professional staff to all campus resident rooms.

The college is in the process of flushing campus water pipes as advised by the state Department of Health and village officials.

Returning students are being asked by Trailways to purchase tickets in advance online.

