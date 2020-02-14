“Do not drink” advisory lifted for New Paltz water

The advisory not to drink municipal water in the village of New Paltz, town water districts and at SUNY New Paltz has been lifted, and continued flushing of the system and additional testing turned up “no detectable levels of petroleum,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

Residents are being asked to “flush their plumbing to remove old water” by turning on sources of water in their homes and letting them run for varying lengths of time. Details here.

Residents were asked to notify the village if they have any concerns or notice anything unusual going forward.

The advisory was instituted Monday following reports from some residents of a chemical taste and odor. Later, a village employee noticed a sheen on the surface of one of the village’s reservoirs. The problem was traced to a leaking underground heating fuel line. That line was replaced and that reservoir was bypassed. Remediation included soaking up petroleum from the surface of the reservoir and flushing out the system. Initial testing yesterday reportedly turned up no detectable levels of petroleum, and after further testing confirmed results, the advisory was lifted.

We are still seeking additional information about the duration and concentration of petroleum levels in village water prior to remediation. Stay tuned.

Read previous coverage with more details on the response and remediation here.

