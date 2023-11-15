Thu. 11/16

Reclaiming Our River: Hudson River Access Forum. Learn how you can take action to protect and enhance public river access in your community at Basilica Hudson, 8:30am.

Bouncing Babies Story Time at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Preschool/Toddler Story Time at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Craft & Conversation at the Rosendale Library, 10am.

Virtual QI~ARTS with Celeste Graves via Zoom, 10am.

Drop-in Storytime Session. Featuring parents from Huguenot Street Co-Op Nursery School as guest readers at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Thurs-Gays at Ollie’s Pizza in High Falls, 12pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiber Arts & Crafts Class for Children. This class offers an exploration of a variety of fiber arts and seasonal crafts: felting, weaving, knitting and more at Stony Hollow Farm in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Read to Fletcher. Read to a certified therapy dog in this program that helps to improve children’s reading, communication and confidence in a relaxed and stress free environment at the Gardiner Library, 4pm.

Adult Book Discussion Group: Place & Story at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tween & Teen Workshop: Nailed It! Put your culinary skills to the test and make turkeys out of cookies and candy at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

Hands to Work: Textile Reuse and Community Resilience. An evening of creative conversation and hands-on crafting featuring a textile upcycling and mending workshop at Basilica Hudson, 5pm.

Adult Craft Night. Make a decorative sign at the Town of Ulster Library, 5pm.

Stalin and the Tragedy of Georgia. English translation of a book authored by Luka Linich’s great-great grandfather, Ioseb Iremashvili at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Trans Youth Group at the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory, 5:30pm.

Mankind: The Men’s Group at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

“Keep the Lights On.” Weekly Thursday night meetups at the rink; a lights-on, low-music session to practice your skating, learn new moves with Skate Time staff, and meet your local skating community at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Beer Pairing Dinner With Westkill Brewery at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Beaver Kitten at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Raymond Meeks and George Weld Artist Talk. A part of the “Meet the Artist” lecture series, this lecture provides an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the work of other local and visiting artists at CPW in Kingston, 6pm.

Welcome Winter. Learn how to save money, stay warm and cozy this winter and help the planet at St. Joseph’s RC Church in New Paltz, 6pm.

Making a Difference: Omkari L. Williams In Conversation with Kristi Nelson at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

“The Realities of Representing Race On-Screen and Off” with Documentary Film Director Tracy Heather Strain at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Anatomy of a Fall at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6:15pm.

Third Thursdays Open Mic at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

The NY Citizen Preparedness Training. Workshop that teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions at Morton Memorial Library & Community House in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

Actors, Musicians & Writers Support Group at the Dream Theatre Barn in Stone Ridge, 6:30pm.

5Rhythms Living Waves: Hudson Valley at Marbletown Multi Arts, 6:30pm.

Classic Film Series Presents: To Sir, with Love (1967) at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Adult Skate with DJ Andre Acosta at Skate Time in Accord, 7pm.

Music at the Loeb: Reflections on Iconic Buildings at The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Adult Second Chance Prom at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 7pm.

Elder Odyssey Online Workshop with Marbletown Multi Arts, online via Zoom, 7pm.

Karaoke Night at Zen Dining and Hookah Lounge in Wappingers Falls, 7pm.

Meow Meow Takes it to the Grave at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Roosevelt Collier at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Brewster’s Millions at Uncle Cheef in Brewster, 7:30pm.

Refuge Stories Presented by The Voice Theatre at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Cuddly Toys with Guest Kansas Bowling at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sympathetic Magic. Discover the magic of one of the most brilliant and little-known plays in the American canon in this stunning new production at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

The Feelies at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Amish Outlaws at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Dust Bowl Faeries / The Dirt Whisperers at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Noel Carey at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Tropix at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Fri. 11/17

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

50th Anniversary of Mother’s Mahasamadhi at Matagiri Sri Aurobindo Center in Mount Tremper, 9am.

Virtual Gentle Yoga with Kathy Carey via Zoom, 9am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Meditation at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 10am.

NJCC Go Time at the Newburgh Jewish Community Center Kol Yisrael Campus, 10am.

Christmas Bazaar at the United Reformed Church in Bloomington, 10am.

Lydia Lunch: Retrovirus at The Avalon Lounge

Fri. 11/17 • 8pm • Catskill

Get ready for a rip-roaring sonic rollercoaster as NYC no-wave icon Lydia Lunch revs up to deliver one of her final Retrovirus performances, promising an electrifying journey through her musical evolution. Presented by Hororteria and co-hosted by the vibrant Ti-Ti from Floorshow, the Avalon Lounge will host a dark and decibel-dropping lineup featuring music from 8 Eyed Spy, Queen of Siam, 1313, Big Sexy Noise, and Shotgun Wedding.

Joining the punk poet and pioneer on stage are some of the most dynamic and innovative musicians in the experimental and avant-garde scene: Weasel Walter, Tim Dahl, and Kevin Shea all blend edge with technique to create eardrum-melting, avant-garde rhythms and melodies. Rounding out the billare DJ Tommy Grenas and DJ Scott Harris, who span darkwave-occult-horror to new wave and electronica.

Visit theavalonlounge.com for full show details.

Take & Make at the Clinton Community Library in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Homeschooling Coop for All Ages Meet-Up at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

The Polar Express: Catskill Mountain Railroad at the Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 1pm.

Klimt and The Kiss at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 2pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together: Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Multi Arts, 3:30pm.

Kingston Food Co-op Nourishment Boxes Community Event. Sliding scale quality, affordable, local produce and goods packed with nourishment and love at Ulster County Restorative Justice Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Moon Trail Launching Event at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 4pm.

Anatomy of a Fall at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Greek Bazaar. Raffle, pastry booth, Christmas Boutique; indoor dining and takeout at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Kingston, 4pm.

Cryptid Club for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

DIY Gourd-geous Birdhouses at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

Censorship Forum with Matt Taibbi ‘92 at Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Art Shows How Area Landmarks Have Changed Preview Party at CREATE Gallery in Catskill, 5pm.

Once Within a Time at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 5pm.

Holiday A-Fair at The Saugerties United Methodist Church, 5pm.

Community Drumming Circle at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

DJ Magic Juan at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Acrylic Cardinal Workshop at Live Inspired Art – Dance – Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Between Two Worlds: Introduction to the Gurdjieff Work: Music/Listening at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Tai Chi at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 6:15pm.

Teen Movie Night: The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies at Parker Theatre

11/17-19, 11/30-12/3 • various times • New Paltz

Embark on a thought-provoking journey with the SUNY New Paltz Department of Theatre Arts as they present Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies. This compelling comedic drama by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm cleverly intertwines humor with serious themes of racial identity, privilege, and pop culture. It’s part of their 2023-24 Mainstage Production series, showcasing the insightful and dynamic storytelling that the department is known for.

The heart of Hooded lies in the interwoven stories of Marquis and Tru, two 14-year-old Black boys from starkly different backgrounds. Marquis, the academically inclined prep-schooler from an affluent suburb, and Tru, the streetwise youth from inner-city Baltimore, meet in an unexpected twist of fate in a holding cell. Directed by Lester Mayers, a multi-talented SUNY New Paltz alum, the play promises to be a profound exploration of the complexities of racial identity in America. The production doesn’t shy away from tough topics, featuring language and themes that reflect the raw realities of race and racism. This narrative is a powerful reminder of the societal challenges that persist, promising to evoke a spectrum of emotions from its audience.

Get showtimes and tickets at shorturl.at/yCH08.

Self-Embodied Singles Mingle. Deepen your understanding of relationship patterns, process experiences related to dating & commitment, & connect & bond with other humans at Evolutionary Holistic Healing in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Adult Zumba Classes at the New Paltz Community Center, 6:45pm.

Billy Pearson / Addy Idol /Jack Manley at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Portrait of a Bank Robber Reading + Q&A at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 7pm.

The Classics at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

What Makes Sense / Sleep Cycles / Goalkeeper / The Mile Run. Come celebrate the release of the latest EP Golden Age with some rad Philly Bands and some rad locals at Reason and Ruckus in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Special Movie One Night Screening: The Stones and Brian Jones at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Film: Lovers & Other Strangers at the Saugerties Library, 7pm.

Little Town at the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

A Not So Open Mic at Queen of Rogues in Woodstock, 7pm.

King In Yellow / Ben Seretan at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Pasion Tropical Havana Cuba LASU 2023 Fuerza at SUNY New Paltz, 7pm.

Touch of Evil at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Film: The Origin of Evil at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 7:15pm.

Sympathetic Magic at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Rock Hearts at the Unitarian Fellowship in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Johnny O’Neal at Uncle Cheef in Brewster, 7:30pm.

Banjo Weekend 2023. Tony Trischka, Joe Newberry, Cedric Watson, Hilary Hawke and Scott Hopkins will showcase their talents for the whole community at this Banjo Weekend kick-off concert at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 7:30pm.

Tom Freund & Friends at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Fall Work in Progress Festival. An evening of new works in process by the class of 2024, featuring performances and readings at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

The Restaurant II. Audience become customers in this new, unscripted play about a group of people on a mission to survive a hectic night of service at Stone Dock Cafe in High Falls, 7:30pm.

The Marvels at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Pippin at Coach House Players in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Biodanza at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

American Nomads / Pamela Lewis at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Maddy Smith at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Lydia Lunch: Retrovirus at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Take Over at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Stephen Clair Album Release Concert at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

“Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies” at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

The Humans at County Players Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Ryan Perrone from WHAT? at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Tropix at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 9:30pm.

Sat. 11/18

Rough Draft’s 6th Birthday Party at Rough Draft in Kingston, 8am.

Power Tools Intensive: Build a Workbench. The first of the 3-workshop class at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Family Constellations with EveMarie Elkin at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9:30am.

Sometimes I’m OK at Mountainview Studio

Sat. 11/18 • 8pm • Woodstock

Comedian Randi Simon Lupo is stepping off the stand-up stage and into the spotlight of storytelling with her one-woman show, Sometimes I’m OK. Swapping punchlines for poignant reflections, this show, directed by Karen Case Cook, offers a rare glimpse into Lupo’s more introspective side. Initially unveiled at Manhattan’s The Producers Club, the play has since graced stages across New Jersey and wowed audiences at both the Cape May Aerodrome and the Cape May Fringe Festival. It’s a bold departure from Lupo’s 12-year tenure in comedy, performed at venues like Gotham Comedy Room and Catch A Rising Star Princeton, presenting a multifaceted artist unafraid to delve into deeper, more personal narratives.

Sometimes I’m OK is more than just a play; it’s an autobiographical journey through Lupo’s life experiences, ranging from the heart-wrenching to the heartwarming. Growing up in Brooklyn with a demanding father and a beauty-obsessed mother, Lupo navigated challenges like scoliosis and learning disabilities, forging her unique path and humor in the process. This show represents a therapeutic milestone for her, a self-described “kaleidoscope” show that transcends the bounds of comedy. It’s a testament to her belief that despite varied life experiences, everyone can find their way to being “OK”. Lupo’s narrative promises an evening of thought-provoking and relatable storytelling, showcasing her versatility beyond her established comedic prowess.

For more information, visit sometimesimok.com.

Fall Farmers Craft Fair at the W&K Split Rail Nursery & Tree Farm in Milton, 9:30am.

Winterfest Craft Fair at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Repair Café at the United Methodist Church in New Paltz, 10am.

Reforestation Randevou.The Vassar Haiti Project and VassarRuns sponsor a day of events to raise money to plant 2500 trees in Chermaitre, Haiti at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Hudson Valley Hullabaloo: Holiday Market at the Andy Murphy Recreation Center in Kingston, 10am.

The Group Holiday Sale 2023 46th Year at the Delamater Inn & Conference Center in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Open House: Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, 10am.

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale at Garrison Art Center, 10am.

Buy Local Holiday Extravaganza & Thanksgiving Farmers Market at Marlboro Elementary School, 10am.

Sewing 101 at BrookeLane in Kingston, 10am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Mind, Body and Soul Youth and Parent Expo at YMCA

Sat. 11/18 • 11am-3pm • Kingston

This Saturday, the Kingston YMCA invites you to make wellness a family tradition. Organized by the Ulster County Department of Mental Health, this all-day expo features a variety of health and wellness activities to help the community learn how to “feed all three” – the mind, body, and soul – to increase our overall well-being. There is something for everyone: inspirational speakers, live music, virtual reality, a revitalization session, gaming, free food, and games like basketball, rowing, cycling and pickleball. A screening of Inside Out from the pool will follow.

To ensure the event is accessible for everyone, UCAT is offering a free shuttle from several points throughout the county. Various resources and information about local organizations throughout the county will be available like NAMI Mid Hudson. The expo is sponsored by MyKingstonKids, the YMCA, La Salle School, Family of Woodstock, Radio Kingston, and Seasoned Gives.

Where the Wild Things Dance: A Kids’ Silent Disco at the FASNY Museum of Firefighting in Hudson, 10:30am.

Mind, Body & Soul Youth & Parent Expo. Resources, speakers, music performances, MyKingstonKids Gaming, revitalization session, basketball, rowing & cycle, pickleball, and a “Flick & Float” watching Inside Out while floating in the pool at the YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County, 11am.

Writing Workshop at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Japanese Story Time at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Greek Bazaar at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Kingston, 11am.

Planned Parenthood’s MHV Reviving Radical in Newburgh (RSVP for location), 11:30am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

Beginner Crochet at Yarn Farm Kingston, 11:30am.

Create Your Own Dried Harvest Wreath Workshop. Learn the art of crafting your very own dried harvest wreath, perfect for gifting to loved ones or adorning your own decor at Kaaterskill Market in Catskill, 12pm.

Brunch with Emily Angell at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Community Wellness Day. A family friendly event for health & wellness at Roots Holistic Wellness in Chatham, 12pm.

Photos with Santa at the Animal Sanctuary at the Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Kerhonkson, 12pm.

White Carver by Nicholas Galanin Performed by Perry Hohlstein at CCS Bard Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Met Opera Live in HD: Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

Artmaking in the Afternoon. Join educators at this special free drop-in artmaking program on the third Saturday of every month at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 1pm.

Winter Ice Skating Show at the McCann Ice Arena at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Self Through Song. Experience a sound bath, free lyric writing, open music creation, & record your creations with 2 professional producers and audio engineers at Evolutionary Holistic Healing in Kingston, 1pm.

Toy Swap at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan: Draft Weekend at POW Card Games and Comics, 1pm.

Collectors Exhibition. Artists present art from their private collection rather than their own work. The art could range from artists known or unknown, living or dead, in various mediums at The Lace Mill in Kingston.

Kingston book bar celebrates sixth year

Sat. 11/18 • 6-9pm • Kingston

Rough Draft, Kingston’s beloved bar and bookstore, celebrates its sixth year in business with a birthday party this Saturday to honor its evolution into a major Uptown community hub. The event will feature live music by DJ Whipoorwill, food from their sister company Kingston Bread & Bar, and several kinds of New York State beers on tap. Also returning will be Rough Draft’s annual book drive with books for sale benefiting the People’s Place Project Santa Drive.

Equal parts bookstore, caffeine depot, watering hole and place to work and be seen, Rough Draft hosts several regular events each month. A loyal crowd engages in a biweekly battle of wits during “Trivia with DJ Maxwell” at 6pm on first and third Thursdays of the month. Gift cards are available to win, but you’ve got to get there at least an hour early to secure your spot. A communal game night also pops off every other Wednesday (next one is 10/22).

More info including a full calendar of events is available at roughdraftny.com.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Met HD: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at UPAC in Kingston, 1pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Anne Ray of “Scenic Overlook” In Conversation with Marie-Helene Bertino Presented by The Golden Notebook at TBC in Woodstock, 2pm.

Total Synchronization (2023). Free and open to the public but limited capacity in the gallery; first come, first served at CCS Bard Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Beginner Knitting at Yarn Farm Kingston, 2pm.

Family Day. Artwork discussions and hands-on-making activities for children and their families with the Dorsky’s Education and Outreach Coordinator, Artist Maria Elena Ferrer-Harrington at The Samuel Dorsky Museum at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

Gnome Sled Workshop at Live Inspired Art – Dance – Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Art Opening of our 6th Annual Small Works Show at the Olive Free Library, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

The Tonebenders at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Infusing Booze for Holiday Gifts at Stone Ridge Library, 4pm.

People’s Place Toy Drive at Exit 19 in Kingston, 4pm.

An Evening Celebrating Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice. An evening with award-winning culinary journalist and author Toni Tipton-Martin to celebrate the release of her newest book at Cold Spring Creek House in Stanfordville, 4pm.

Virtual Book Club with the Olive Free Library on Zoom, 4pm.

Elegance & Harmony: A Chinese Musical Ensemble Concert at Vassar Chapel in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Rock & Blues Diva Lex Grey Happy Hour Performance at Holland Tunnel Gallery in Newburgh, 4pm.

Film: The Origin of Evil at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 4:15pm, 7:15pm.

The Marvels at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 4:30pm, 7:30pm.

Library Forum: Sharon Stonekey – Manhattan Crossing at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Upstate Networking. Fireside chat, networking, and a conversation Q&A by POWarts at CPW in Kingston, 5pm.

Leo Lovechild / Addy Idol. The store’s first singer-songwriter series, tiny-desk style at Rewind Kingston, 6pm.

“Stars & Objects” Group Exhibit & Small Works Show Opening at Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 6pm.

Jazz and Wine with Mao / Peter and Peter at Queen of Rogues in Woodstock. 6pm, 8pm.

Bowling Night at Hoebowl Bowling Center in Catskill, 6pm.

Lockman and Purcell at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6pm.

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 6:30pm.

Luminary Café: An Evening of Belly Dance at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 7pm.

Bombon Vol. 2 Perreo Intenso at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

I Get Wild Plays the Music of the Talking Heads/ Roche & Collins at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Saturday Creature Features Presents a Double Feature: Dracula’s Daughter (1936) and Bride of Frankenstein (1935) at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Nelson Riveros Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

The Burning Sun / Noah Kesey / Larry Locust at The Station Bar and Curio in Woodstock, 7pm.

I Like Movies Screening at Woodstock Reformed Church, 7pm.

Maddy Smith at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Steel at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Live Improv: Level Two Grad Show Double Header at Boughton Place in Highland, 7pm.

Fate is Kind. This evening of cabaret weaves two classic children’s books, “Goodnight Moon” and “The Velveteen Rabbit” along a journey of musical theater and American songbook classics that acknowledges the reality of adulthood by celebrating the child within at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains, 7pm.

Little Town at the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Jazz Vocal Fall Concert at Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

I Like Movies Screening at Woodstock Reformed Church, 7pm.

Open Mic Night at Community Music Space in Red Hook, 7pm.

VIP Party at Thrift 2 Fight in Tillson, 7pm.

DJ Dookz at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 7pm.

Special Movie Screening: Your Valley, My Valley Featuring Q&A with Director at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Pippin at Coach House Players in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Midnight Dental / Ultra Deluxe / Baby Got Back Talk at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 7:30pm.

The Restaurant II at Stone Dock Cafe in High Falls, 7:30pm.

The Weight Band and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams. Originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm and created to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Band at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Sometimes I’m OK at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 8pm.

Cyber Circus at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Back in Black: “The True AC/DC Experience” at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Salsa Night with Cuboricua! at the Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Listener by Kite. Performance artist, visual artist, composer, and scholar—the first American Indian artist to use machine learning in art practice at CCS Bard Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

“Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies” at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Dion “TYGAPAW” McKenzie: 3WI Opening Performance Art at Omi’s Newmark Gallery in Ghent, 8pm.

The Humans at County Players Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Open Mic Night at the Community Music Space in Red Hook, 8:30pm.

7he 7eam at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 9:30pm.

Nocturama Cabaret: A Classic & Noir Burlesque Night Hosted by Tryst La Noir at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

Kale at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 10pm.

Sun. 11/19

Saugerties Turkey Trot at the Kiwanis Ice Arena, 8am.

Build an Acoustic Guitar at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Composition in the Field Photography Workshop at the Southlands Foundation Photographing Horses in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Kids Story Hour with Jason Vance at Rough Draft in Kingston, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Multi Arts, 10:30am.

Bluegrass Brunch with North Country Hollow at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

‘T’ Space Rhinebeck Presents Giuliano Fiorenzoli: “Because of seeing architecture” Exhibition Closing at ‘T’ Space in Rhinebeck, 11am.

Buddhist Prayers for World Peace Free Meditation Class at the Kadampa Meditation Center in Glen Spey, 11am.

Theme Tray Social at the Plattekill Reformed Church in Mount Marion, 11:30am.

Make Your Own Gifts: A Seasonal Workshop Series. Learn a craft and leave with a gift or gifts for the holiday season with workshops led by local artists; includes a visit and a mug of hot cider or tea at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Brunch: Bob Stump Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Voice/Piano Recital w/ Raha Mirzadegan & Sarah Young at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

with one ear towards the river, with one eye to the land at the Greenport Conservation Area in Hudson, 12pm.

Greek Bazaar at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Kingston, 12pm.

Turkey Trots in New Paltz, Saugerties and Phoenicia

Can a turkey really trot? Actually, yes. You might be surprised to learn these birds can sprint up to 25 miles per hour. Not fast enough to avoid being eaten this holiday season, but impressive nonetheless.

If you’re looking to get your trot on this fall, there are several casual ‘Turkey Trot’ races going on in the area.

On Sun. Nov. 19 at 8am, the Saugerties Turkey Trot takes runners through the village for a one mile or 5k race. Kicking off at Cantine Field, the race is free but donations to People’s Place and Junior League are encouraged.

New Paltz holds its 20th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving so you can feel much better about your caloric intake later in the day. The 5k race starts at 9am and donations support New Paltz’s crisis walk-in center and food pantry. Visit newpaltzturkeytrot.com for all the details.

If you’re looking for a more woodsy pre-Thanksgiving dinner run, Rhinebeck holds a 5k turkey trot, also on Thu., Nov. 23. Race time is at 8am and hundreds of runners are expected. There will be T-shirts for participants and a raffle. Strollers, walkers and leashed dogs are welcome.

Phoenicia holds its trot on Sat., Nov. 25, starting at 10am in Parish field. Run, walk or wobble to help fund the Shandaken Playground Revitalization Project. More info at phoeniciaturkeytrot.org.

Trans Closest Hangout at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Alive @ 25 at the Resource Training Center in Beacon, 1pm.

Home and Hearth: Stories of Peace and Hope. Storytellers Lorraine Hartin-Gelardi and Karen Pillsworth invite listeners to join them in a Story Concert for Grown-Ups, featuring personal stories and traditional tales about the search for a place to call one’s own and what happens when you get there at the Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History in Kingston, 2pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Glass Centerpiece Painting at Georgie O’s in Hyde Park, 2pm.

Throwing Stones: A New Play at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 2pm.

The Humans at County Players Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Pippin at Coach House Players in Kingston, 2pm.

Opening Reception of Art Shows How Area Landmarks Have Changed at CREATE Gallery in Catskill, 2pm.

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

Introduction to Meditation and Tibetan Buddhism at the Karma Triyana Dharmachakra in Woodstock, 2pm.

Meet the Artist Reception: Arts Factory Members Show at Canajoharie, 2pm.

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra In Concert: New Beginnings. Concert followed by a “Meet the Conductor” reception at the Woodstock Playhouse, 3pm.

The Young Artist’s Concert Series. Four young Juilliard singers will perform both modern and classical pieces at St. Gregory’s Church in Woodstock, 3pm.

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project Screening, Q&A, and Reception at the Bearsville Theater, 3pm.

Irresistible at Figureworks at Green in Saugerties, 3pm.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the YMCA in Kingston, 3pm.

Open Mic at Rafter’s Tavern in Callicoon, 3pm.

Jazz and Wine with Mao / Peter and Peter at Queen of Rogues in Woodstock, 3pm.

Art=Healing Closing Reception at the Lamb Center in Saugerties, 3pm.

Peter and the Starcatcher at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

DJ Tolten at Westkill Supply, 4pm.

Organ Recital by Organ Adventurer Barbara Lee at the Reformed Church of Saugerties, 4pm.

The Elm Chamber Ensemble Performs Mozart’s Piano Quartet at The Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring, 4pm.

Concert Series: Garnet Rogers at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 4pm.

Elegance & Harmony: A Chinese Musical Ensemble Concert at the Vassar Chapel in Poughkeepsie. 4pm.

Film: The Origin of Evil at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 4:15pm, 7:15pm.

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra welcomes new artistic director in concert this Sunday

Sun. 11/19 • 3pm • Woodstock

Striking a chord with classical music enthusiasts, the Woodstock Symphony Orchestra is set for a big reveal this Sunday. The concert, aptly titled “New Beginnings,” marks a fresh chapter under the baton of the newly appointed artistic director, Mina Kim. Kim, who made a noteworthy debut with the orchestra last season.

The program promises a symphonic feast, featuring masterpieces from Respighi, Vivaldi, Verdi, and Dvořák. Highlights include the rhythmic elegance of Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No.1” and the melodic charm of Vivaldi’s Guitar Concerto in D, with Gregory Dinger as the soloist. The event also features Verdi’s powerful “Overture to La Forza del Destino” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, ensuring a vibrant and emotionally resonant experience for the attendees.

Visit woodstockplayhouse.org for tickets and details.

The Marvels at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 4:30pm, 7:30pm.

Queerly Sundays at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

The Ever-Present Conversation: Reconnect Through Embodied Conversation. Experiential workshop exploring various facets of conversation and learning practices and tools for everyday life at The Forest Haven in Saugerties, 5pm.

Rhinebeck’s ArtWalk throughout the Village of Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Cello Stories: A Life Under Broadway with Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Sunday Sauce at Apres Maison in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Open-Level Adult Ballet at Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Joy! Small Works Exhibit Opening Reception at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Kingston Artist Collective at The Kingston Artist Collective & Cafe, 6:30pm.

Ongoing / Russel the Leaf / Erisy Watt at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Whammer Jammer: A Tribute to the J. Geils Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

International Students Organization Presents a Cultural Showcase. A celebration of cultural diversity through music, singing, and dancing at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Party Around a Piano with Lance Horne at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Bedtime Stories with a Librarian with the Phoenicia Library via Facebook, 7pm.

Sonic Tonic Sound Bath at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

“Back To Bacharach” With The Christine Spero Group at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Joel Harrison: Anthem of Unity at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 8:30pm.

Mon. 11/20

Chair Exercise Class with Anne Rogers at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Thankful Story Time at the Esopus Library, 10:30am.

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Virtual Watercolor Workshop with the Pine Hill Library, online at 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitter’s Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

International Mystery Book Club at Olive Free Library, 2pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Women’s Meditation Group at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Drop In Tech Time at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Bon Voyage at the Saugerties Library, 3:30pm.

Trans Day of Remembrance at Blackbird Cafe & Infoshop in Kingston, 5pm.

Vigil for Transgender Remembrance at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 5pm.

Lecture on “Terra Incognita” by Artist Tilla Crowne in Taylor Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Family Constellations with Jadina Lilien at Marbletown Multi Arts, 5pm.

Chimes at Midnight at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft and Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Winter Light. Six weeks of poetry workshops, every Monday at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie. 7pm.

JK Vanderbilt & Rixey at Big Cat in Kingston, 7pm.

Sonic Wave Film Series: Buke & Gase with a Live Performance by Arone Dyer at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Learn How to Read the Tarot with The Magickal Path, live online series, 7pm.

Stop Making Sense at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon

Open Mic with O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Virtual Gentle Yoga with the Olive Free Library on Zoom, 7pm.

Everett Bradley’s Holidelic at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 7pm.

Bard College Community Orchestra. An evening of fun, delightful, and moving music featuring Bard faculty soloist, mezzo-soprano Teresa Buchholz at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Céline Lana Sahulka. Virtual event via Zoom with the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Woodstock Celtic Session at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 9:30pm.

Tues. 11/21

Virtual Pilates with Ginger with the Pine Hill Community Center, online, 9am.

Mid-Hudson Music Together: Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9:30am.

Reiki Circle & Sound Healing at the Reiki Yoga Chant Healing Arts Center in Stone Ridge, 10am.

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

French Conversation with Claudine Brenner at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

NaNoWriMo Write Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Hudson Valley Hives- Beekeeping Support Group at Olive Free Library, 5:45pm.

Ben Goldfarb Presents Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston. 6pm.

Free Community Narcan Training at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6pm.

15th Annual Holiday Stamp-a-Stack. Create a stack of handmade Christmas/Holiday cards at Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County in Millbrook, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

The Queer BIPOC Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Everett Bradley’s Holidelic at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, 7pm.

Special Movie Screening: Your Valley, My Valley Featuring Q&A with Director at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Composition Concert at the Studley Theatre in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Wed. 11/22

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Yoga at the Olive Free Library, 10:30pm.

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

Social Circle at the Pine Hill Community Center, 1pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Thanksgiving Eve Party at Tubby’s in Kingston, 4pm.

The Wonderland of Lights Opening. Experience hundreds of dazzling displays to delight the entire family at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 5:30pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Chair Yoga at the Hurley Library, 5:30pm.

The Deadbeats: Thanksgiving Eve Show at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Our Bodies, Our Selves, Our World with Drew Minter at Marbletown Multi Arts, 6pm.

Under Hallow Hills RPG at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Wild’s of Eldraine at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Dookie: America’s Premier Green Day Tribute Show at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Sings Community Chorus at Trinity Episcopal Church in Saugerties, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Next Year’s Words: A New Paltz Readers Forum, Featuring Stephanie JT Russell, Judith Kerman, and Jennifer Franklin at the Elting Memorial Library, 7:30pm.

Fred Zepplin: Thanksgiving Eve at the Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

The DJ Extravaganza: Turkey Day Edition at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Harvest Hustle! Thanksgiving Eve Decades Dance Party at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

DJ Former Baby at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.