Thu. 8/24

Open to the Public: The Secret Open Mic at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Fri. 8/25

Family Cirkus Weekend with Bindlestiff Family Cirkus & 3 AM Theatre Performers. Three days of cirkus marvels and magik featuring evening performances, circus skills workshops and a gallery exhibit of circus photos, food, and drinks at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

As You Like It. “All the World’s a Stage, and All the Men and Women Merely Players:” The play’s themes of the performances of life, performances of gender, and performances of love are comically woven together as only Shakespeare could in this delightful pastoral comedy at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Big Screen Mario Kart at Tinker Street Cinema, 7pm.

Movie Night on Bannerman’s Island Boat ride, tour and a movie! Portrait of Jennie in Newburgh, 6:30pm, 7:30pm.

Family Fun Movie Night featuring Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Movie begins at sunset. Free Popcorn and Candy. Pasquales Pizza offering $5.00 discount of $20 preorder & paid by 8/24. Bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic to this event sponsored by Walden Savings Bank and brought to you by Southern Ulster Rotary, Gardiner Day Committee and Gardiner Parks & Rec at Majestic Park in Gardiner, 7pm.

The 2023 Hudson Eye Festival In Partnership with TSL presents: Said & Done. First of two performances; a new work by Linda Mussmann in collaboration with Claudia Bruce & Charlotte Stickles at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

God of Carnage. Staged reading presented at Coach House Players in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Live Theatre: Loving Women Cabaret at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Churchtown Dairy Round Barn in Hudson, 7:30.

Akaash Singh at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Nightcap Cabaret (18+) at the Colony in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sat. 8/26

Live Theatre: Loving Women Cabaret at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera. A recreation of spiritual visions, dreams, and stories through world and sacred music, performance art, movement, and light experiments at Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 3pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Love Letters: Summer 2023 Benefit Performance. Broadway and TV star Robert Emmet Lunney headlines our one-night-only benefit performance of A.R. Gurney’s Pulitzer-nominated play “Love Letters,” which features a couple who read aloud the letters – inspiring, conflicted, heartwarming and bittersweet – that they have sent each other throughout the half-century of their intertwined lives at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 6pm.

Adam Wade and Friends. 20x Story Slam Winner of The Moth, takes the stage with friends for an incredible night of storytelling performances that will inspire, entertain, and touch your heart at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Jodi Melnick & Maya Lee-Parritz: Água Viva. A homage to Ukrainian-born Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector’s extraordinary feminist novel, choreographer and dancer Jodi Melnick and collaborator Maya Lee-Parritz’s duo Água Viva expands upon Lispector’s notions of virtuosity, sexuality, and the spectacular, probing the limits of spontaneity through intricate movement at Hudson Hall, 7pm.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Churchtown Dairy Round Barn in Hudson, 7:30.

Hair R Us presents: I Don’t Wanna Grow Up – Hair Show. Four local salons (Love Hair, Head Space, Le Shag and Spring Atelier) exhibit cutting-edge hair on the runway, with live DJ at Dear Kingston, 8pm.

Akaash Singh at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

“God of Carnage.” Staged reading presented at Coach House Players in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Rosemary’s Baby on 16mm at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Brewery Comedy Tour at Bad Seed Cider Taproom in Highland, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sun. 8/27

Mama Roux Drag Brunch – The Two Year Anniversary Show at Mama Roux in Newburgh, 11am.

God of Carnage. Staged reading presented at Coach House Players in Kingston, 2pm.

Deep Water: Building the Catskill Water System at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 2pm.

Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, 3pm.

Jodi Melnick & Maya Lee-Parritz: Água Viva at Hudson Hall, 4pm.

Bevival.com Presents the Dying To Know Film Festival: Two Gods. Artful, award-winning documentary about a Muslim casket maker and ritual body washer in Newark who takes two young men under his wing to teach them how to live better lives and post-screening discussion at the Rosendale Theatre, 5pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Churchtown Dairy Round Barn in Hudson, 7:30.

Bevival.com presents the Dying To Know Film Festival: Homegoings. Award-winning documentary takes an up-close look at the rarely seen world of undertaking in Harlem’s Black community, where funeral rites draw on a rich palette of tradition, history, and celebration and post-screening discussion at Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Mon. 8/28

Woodstock Museum 24th Annual Free Film Festival: The Girl Behind the Mirror / Once Upon a Time in Jinan: Some Ordinary People at 13 Charles Bach Rd. in Saugerties, 7:30pm and 8pm.

Tues. 8/29

A League of Their Own at Story Screen Beacon Theater, 7pm.

Woodstock Museum 24th Annual Free Film Festival: Noman / Science for Hire at 13 Charles Bach Rd. in Saugerties, 7:30pm and 8pm.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 8/30

Join or Die: Close Up. Free screening and Virtual Q&A with Director Rebecca Davis at Starr Cinema of Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, 5:15pm.

Dirt: The Secret Life of Soil at the Coxsackie Farmers’ Market, 5:30pm.

Shades of Hunks at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.