A few weeks ago I gave you the locals’ tips on how to enjoy the popular Ulster County Fair on the cheap, and based on the popularity of that article online, there are more than a few folks like me who love the fair but hate dropping three figures to enjoy it.

The Dutchess County Fair is The Big One when it comes to area fairs, and maybe they were listening to me, because a press release just came across my desk highlighting everything you can do at their fair for free.

First, let’s cover the basics: The fair runs from August 22-27. Admission costs $13.50 (unless 11 and under). An all-day ride wristband is $30. After that, you technically don’t have to spend another dime (though who can resist fresh-squeezed lemonade and corn dogs?)

So what can you do there for free? A lot, it turns out, though most (but not all) items on the list are the kinds of things you’ll walk through or past and be done within a few minutes.

The Antique Museum Village usually has a few vintage farm machines chugging along in a clatter, and the mechanical-minded will marvel at how well these contraptions still run. The greener-thumbed will appreciate the sprawling Horticulture Building, featuring the cut flower show, field crop and vegetable displays of prime specimens from the farm.

We make a hard left turn toward entertainment with the vaguely derogatorily-named “Hilby the Skinny German Juggler”, whom the press release describes as “excruciatingly funny”. But seriously, this ball-tosser has a reputation for being quite the character. Ditto for Oscar the Robot, a remote-controlled machine that roams the grounds weirding out fairgoers. Stilt Circus will tower above folks, entertaining from on high.

If you prefer things that are actually alive, Two by Two Animal Haven will be present to educate and encourage passers-by to care for all creatures, be they wild or domesticated. There’s also Commerford’s Petting Zoo, which needs no explanation other than hand sanitizer is great at cleaning off mammal saliva. The pig races are legendary as well.

Dog lovers can’t miss “Paw Stars”, with its high-leaping pups catching frisbees. The County Sheriff will also be bringing out the police K-9s to demonstrate their skills. But locals know the real dog treat is “Dock Dogs”, where man’s best friend dives into the water in spectacular fashion. Bring a towel.

All of the above has been free for some time, but this year the wizards of fun at Dutchess County Fair have added a number of other free attractions. These include:

• A free film screening of Our Farms, Our Farmers and an exhibit on the important of farmers in the Hudson Valley

• A motorcycles-in-a-sphere daredevil and acrobat thrill show boosting feats of strength, flexibility and balance

• A catch-and-release fish tank and wildlife area featuring airsoft, hatchet throwing and archery

• A teenage female dragon and baby male dragon roaming the grounds (hopefully not breathing fire)

• Strongman (and woman) contests including hammer throws and caber tosses

• Roaming comedy and illusions from the humbly-titled magician “Scott”

• Donkeys and mules strutting their stuff

I’ll finally point out that people-watching is one of the main attractions, so when you splurge on those expensive but devilishly delicious fair foods, find a good seat and enjoy the show. And of course, if you’ve got the cash, there’s no end to the entertainment on offer here. For more on all the unpaid (and paid) attractions at the Dutchess County Fair, visit dutchessfair.com.