There were over 1,260 fans in Tenney Stadium in Poughkeepsie Saturday night, July 15 cheering on their team, Kingston Stockade FC against Hartford City FC for the North Atlantic Conference title. After the regulation 90 minutes the game went into overtime 0-0. When it was all over, Kingston Stockade came up losing 2-1 in a hard-fought battle.

Kingston finished the season with a 7-2-2 record. One of those wins was a 3-0 win over Hartford City on June 3, and the two teams played to a 1-1 tie on June 25.