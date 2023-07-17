The Kingston City School District (KCSD) has announced that it will now provide universal breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students in all schools. This expansion is made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) designation granted to the district by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), and will be effective immediately, starting with its current summer programs.

Previously, only certain schools within the district qualified for free meals, requiring students to apply, using a free and reduced meal application. However, due to a new funding provision included in this year’s State budget, all KCSD schools are now included in this program. This means that every student in the district can receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch every day at no cost, without needing to fill out an application.

KCSD Superintendent Dr. Paul Padalino expressed that achieving universal free meals for students has been a long-standing goal. “This step aligns with our commitment to equity and providing every student with the necessary resources to succeed,” he stated. “By removing the barriers to access nutritious meals, we are fostering an inclusive learning environment that supports the growth and development of all our students.”

The district strongly encourages families to participate in this program and ensure that all children receive the benefits of a nutritious meal.