Stickers are about to make a serious “mark” on democracy in Ulster County once again. The Ulster County Board of Elections has rolled out the online voting phase for the 3rd annual “I Voted” sticker design contest. Following last year’s buzzworthy event, where the standout design by Hudson Rowan captured widespread attention and went viral, this year’s competition is not likely to stick in the public consciousness as firmly. This year’s finalists are all considerably more conservative in their design, but one student will nonetheless walk away with the distinction of having their art affixed to thousands of voters in the near future.

For this unique blend of art and democracy, talented students from various Ulster County schools have been invited to put their artistic chops to the test. This year, the contest is showcasing the innovative designs of five gifted students, each expressing their creative flair in a different way.

To promote widespread community engagement, the Board of Elections has set up an online voting platform on the official website, voteulster.com. The platform enables residents to cast their vote for their favorite sticker design, involving them directly in the selection process.

The voting period, already in progress, will run until July 31st, ensuring plenty of time for voters of all ages to take part and lend their support to the student designers. The design that wins the popular vote will be transformed into the eagerly sought-after “I Voted” stickers, destined to be seen at all early voting locations and polling stations during the upcoming 2023 General Election this fall.

Republican Commissioner of the Ulster County Board of Elections, John Quigley, didn’t hide his enthusiasm for the contest. He stated, “We are delighted to launch online voting for the ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest, allowing our community members to actively participate in this important process. The talent and creativity on display by our local students are truly exceptional. We encourage everyone to visit our website, cast their votes, and help us select the winning design that will adorn the stickers during the upcoming General Election.”

Echoing this sentiment, Democratic Commissioner Ashley Torres said, “The contest serves as a powerful reminder to all eligible voters about the significance of their participation in the democratic process. By engaging young artists and providing them a platform to showcase their talents, the Ulster County Board of Elections aims to inspire a sense of civic responsibility and empower the next generation of engaged citizens.”

To discover more about the “I Voted” sticker design contest and to cast your vote, please visit voteulster.com.