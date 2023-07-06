Cluett Schantz Memorial Park in Milton would be one of the hottest tickets in the Hudson Valley this summer if not for one fact: These concerts are free!

The Town of Marlborough’s Concerts in the Park series kicks off in grand fashion on Fri., July 7. Visitors will rock all night to the talented Fred Zeppelin with Dianne Holzhammer (starting at 6:30pm) and stay for the fireworks at 9pm. Refreshments will be on sale from Pops Place, Cousins Maine Lobster Truck, Forget Me Knot Cupcakes and Frozen Caboose. If you don’t want to stand to watch the explosions, make sure to bring a chair or blanket.

The Saturday concerts keep coming all summer, with Hollywood Herb and 7th 7eam (and opener Rachel Leeya) performing on July 14th (with food by Las Tres Americas, Pops Place and Frozen Caboose). Get ready to rock on July 21st with indie rockers Probable Cause and opener Panic Balloon. Then on July 28th, the crown jewels of our area’s country tribute scene arrive to party down: Hillbilly Parade do not disappoint. They’ll be joined by Shaun Zamenick opening with an acoustic set (and of course, lots of food options).

Nothing says “summer night” like live music enjoyed outdoors with friends, family and community. See you at the park!