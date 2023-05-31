Thu. 6/1

Josh Potter. Comedian and Buffalo, NY native known for cracking up podcast audiences on shows like Your Mom’s House and Dr. Drew After Dark. Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

East of Berlin by Hannah Moscovitch at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Fri. 6/2

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour The Palace Theatre in Albany, 6pm.

Just Another Day. A heart-stirring new drama by stage and screen star Dan Lauria of The Wonder Years. Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Paris Is Burning at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Sat. 6/3

Die Zauberflote at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, 1pm.

Gisela Stromeyer: Poem Journeys at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm, 8pm.

HUDSY presents: Beyond the Screen. Monthly networking get-together with film screenings and live music. This time around, Julie Novak hosts, with live music by Soljoi77, a dance performance by RAWdance, and a dance party starting at 10pm. Food and drinks available for purchase. Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm. Rosendale Theatre, 8pm.

Lydia Lunch Live. See brief in this issue. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sun. 6/4

Just Another Day at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Wed. 6/7

Musical Storytelling with Author Kathy Z. Price at the Woodstock Library, 10:30am.