Frank Waters will be doing a series of meet and greets around Kingston, to discuss his plans as mayor, to answer any questions and learn of concerns from our residents about how the city can serve them better.

The times and locations are:

Monday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. at Mariner’s Harbor. This event is also a fundraiser and refreshments will be served.

Tuesday, June 13, 6-7:30 p.m. at Lace Mill, 165 Cornell Street (please park on street), refreshments will be served.

Sunday, June 24, 1-4 p.m. at Hasbrouck Park (near the basketball court), Delaware Avenue in Kingston (enter from Delaware Avenue and drive straight back till you get to parking area). This event will include children’s activities, free food, additional speakers and more.