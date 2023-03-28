According to Rosendale police, three students and a driver were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at 7am on Mar. 28 at the intersection of Rt. 32 and Madeline Lane.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that collided with the school bus suffered cuts and was subsequently taken to the hospital. Authorities said three students who were on the bus were taken to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston for evaluation.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is at least the fourth school bus accident in Ulster County since the beginning of 2023. In January, a Kingston resident was struck by a school bus and killed. In mid-February, a school bus vs. car accident caused injuries, though not to students. And later that month, eight students were injured when their bus collided with a passenger vehicle outside of the school.