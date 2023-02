Ulster County emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a “car vs. school bus” incident with reported injuries at 890 Broadway in Esopus, at approximately 3:24pm on Thu. Feb. 16. The emergency dispatch indicated that while the school bus was occupied with students, there were no injuries reported on the bus itself.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene at the time of this report, with a third requested to be on standby. No further information was available at the time.