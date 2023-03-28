Wed. 3/29

Live Music & Dinner w/ Andrew Jordan at The Dutch Ale House in Saugerties, 6pm.

Lift Series: World Piano Day at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 6pm.

Marc Delgado Live at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Powers / Rolin Duo / P.G Six at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

EXTC at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Dead Last Wednesday / Gratefully Yours at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jon Woodin at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Karaoke with DJ Tine & DJ BenEzra at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Karmic Karaoke at Darlings in Tillson, 8:30pm.

Thu. 3/30

Mike O’Leary at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Open Mic Night at The Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Godcaster / Open Head / Zannie at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Florence Dore / Mark Spencer / Members of the dB’s at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

Big Screen Karaoke at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Eliza Niemi / Blue Ranger / Ongoing / Jeremy Ray at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Gratefully Yours at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Frenchy & The Punk / Dust Bowl Faeries at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 3/31

Joe K at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Don Lowe at the Salon Stage at The Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Stryper / Livesay / Jaded / Tax Evasion at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

The B-Boyz at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Golden Formula at the Dutch Ale House in Saugerties, 7pm.

The Mighty Flynn at Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

A Celebration of Women and Music With Drumsong Orchestra and the B2’s at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Esteban Ganem Presents Identity Communication: A Percussion Recital at the Bitó Conservatory Building & Performance Space at Bard College, 7:30pm.

Popa Chubby Band / Big B’Day Show at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Zurich Chamber Orchestra at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Alex Cano at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Nick Gianni’s Evolution Ensemble at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 8pm.

Unforgettable Fire: Tribute to U2 (Night One) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Brian Mitchell at Tinker Street Cafe in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Best Night Ever (Taylor’s Version) in The Loft at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Horotera Presents: Pilgrims of Yearning / DJs Tommy Grenas and Scott Harris at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Big Takeover at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Night Fever: A 70s Dance Party at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

April Fools Weekend: Jokers & Jesters w/ DJ Grand Finale & Prince of Chaos at Toasted in Newburgh, 10pm.

Grease Trap at the Dogwood in Beacon, 12am.

Sat. 4/1

Brunch: Alex Cano Acoustic Trio at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Met HD: Falstaff (Verdi) at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 12:30pm.

Sounds of Earth: Resilient Voices at the Vassar College Chapel, 3pm.

Jose Lopez / Chosen Style in the The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Cultivation: Callie Mackenzie at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 5pm.

Marc Von Em at the Salon Stage at The Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

An Evening of Music with Sloan Wainwright at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6pm.

Vintage Market and Rock’n’roll Dance Party at The Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

BluCrush at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Nick Bukuvalas at Divine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Weapons of Anew / Dirt at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College, 7pm.

The Frank White Experience with DJ TGIF at the Palace Theater in Albany, 7pm.

Horszowski Trio at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College, 7pm.

A Concert for Charlie at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Ivan Tamayo Moderation Concert in Olin Hall at Bard College, 7:15pm

The Bluegrass Clubhouse: Francine Hollander, Tim Kapeluck, Geoff Harden and Brian Hollander at Catskill Mountain Pizza in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

The Oz Noy Organ Trio with Anton Fig & Gary Versace at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jam Band Night at Newburgh Brewing, 7:30pm.

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble / The Ladles at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Shrimps at Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Lucid Street at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

James Keepnews and Billy Stein – Improvised Guitar Duo at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Unforgettable Fire: Tribute to U2 (Night Two) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Dylan Doyle at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Emo April Fools Night at the Fuze Box in Albany, 8pm.

Gimme Gimme Disco in The Loft at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Bill’s Toupee at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Stella Blue’s Band at The Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

90’s Dance Party with Tryst at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Abraham & The Groove at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Space Bar at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9:30pm.

Sun. 4/2

Brunch with Dave Kearney at The Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Conor Wenk Live: R’n’B Brunch at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Kev & Pete at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm.

Whisker Wives at Newburgh Brewing, 2pm.

ESYO Symphony Orchestra Celebration of Spring at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Chris Williams-Booker Stardrum / Joe Moffett / Maeve Schallert at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

Chihoe Hahn and Friends at The Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 6pm.

Morgan James / Kirk Thurmond at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

The Mavericks at UPAC in Kingston, 7pm.

East Coast Jazz at the Salon Stage at The Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm.

Joe Lovano Concert at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College, 7:30pm.

Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts Quintet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jon Mueller / Weston Olencki + Tongue Depressor / Post Moves at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Upstate at The Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 4/3

World Famous Open Mic at The Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Bob Meyers Birthday at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Tue. 4/4

Frank Hurricane / Kondrat Sisters / Paul McMahon at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.