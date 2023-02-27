At approximately 7:40am on Mon. Feb. 27, 2023 a school bus en route to Miller Middle School “was involved in an accident with a passenger car just outside the school’s bus turnaround”, according to Kingston School District officials. Eight out of 16 students riding the bus sustained “minor injuries” and were transported to either Kingston Hospital or Northern Dutchess Hospital for further evaluation. Three other students were similarly transported for evaluation.

The remaining five uninjured students returned to school and are being evaluated by the school nurse “throughout the day” to ensure their condition remains the same.

As per the district’s emergency protocols, school principal Andrew Sheber and Daniel Killian (the district’s School Resource Officer) responded to the scene and accompanied students to the hospital. School officials expressed gratitude that the accident resulted in only minor injuries, and thanked first responders including New York State Police, Town of Ulster Police Department, Town of Ulster Fire Department, and Mobile Life Support Services.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Ulster County has recently seen a sudden rise in school bus-related accidents. A school bus vs. car crash occurred in Esopus on Feb. 16, 2023. On Jan. 6, 2023, a 59-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a school bus in Kingston.