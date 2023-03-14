In the wake of a fatal CSX train accident in Kingston on Fri. Mar. 10 that killed 39-year-old Silvano Garcia, the victim’s sister-in-law has created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to “transport his body to his final resting place in Mexico.”

On the GoFundMe page, Garcia was remembered as “a great guy who biked everywhere in Kingston and would always be there to help when you needed him. He was a hard worker and spent what little free time he had with us, his family here. He had a huge heart.”

In asking the community for help, the family noted that “unfortunately, since Silvano worked a basic minimum wage job, most of his income went to his daily life expenses and whatever remaining was used to help support his family back in Mexico. Due to this, Silvano’s elderly parents and siblings in Mexico do not have the means nor the funds to transport his body to his final resting place in Mexico… we would greatly appreciate this help from you, to help us, to help him find his eternal rest in a peaceful place where we all know he’d want to be.”

At the time of writing, the campaign had raised just over $4,000 towards its $10,000 goal since being launched a day prior.