A 43-year-old Kingston man was killed in an accident involving a CSX train Friday, March 10 at about 3:37 p.m., according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s office. The incident took place near Winsupply at 1074 Morton Boulevard.

No further details were available. The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Assisting the sheriff’s officers were the Town of Ulster Police, the State Police, Mobile Life Support, Ulster Hose #5 and CSX.