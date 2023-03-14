According to an announcement from Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger released on the morning of Tue. Mar. 14, “Ulster County has 7,676 power outages which represent 8.4% of the county. Over a dozen roads are closed for utility service work, with four downed poles, 34 downed wires, and 20 downed trees causing many of the outages.”

Metzger also announced, “Effective at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 14, travel restrictions are lifted, but please drive with caution as continued slick conditions and high winds are expected this afternoon.” A winter storm warning remains in effect for Ulster County until 8am Wednesday.

She noted that weather would continue to be a factor in traffic safety, forecasting that “The snow will change to rain at approximately 2:00 pm at lower elevations; however, the snow will continue overnight in the high-elevation western half of the county.”

According to a press release from Central Hudson, Ulster County had the most customers impacted by power outages of any county in their service area.

Officials reminded residents to stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately, stay home if possible, don’t use stoves or grills for heating, always use generators outside, check on your neighbors, and call 911 in an emergency.

Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) bus service was cancelled for all of Tuesday.