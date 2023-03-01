The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Revised letter guidelines:

Hudson Valley One welcomes letters from its readers. Letters should be fewer than 300 words and submitted by noon on Monday. Our policy is to print as many letters to the editor as possible. As with all print publications, available space is determined by ads sold. If there is insufficient space in a given issue, letters will be approved based on established content standards. Points of View will also run at our discretion.

Although Hudson Valley One does not specifically limit the number of letters a reader can submit per month, the publication of letters written by frequent correspondents may be delayed to make room for less-often-heard voices, but they will all appear on our website at hudsonvalleyone.com. All letters should be signed and include the author’s address and telephone number.

Mud-slinging, name calling and negative campaigning

As the people of Woodstock may have noticed, not only has the 2023 campaign begun, but erroneous and derogatory name calling and labeling has unfortunately also begun. The most recent incident I am aware of is I was recently termed “another rubber stamp” for Supervisor Bill McKenna. Google defines a “rubber stamp” as “a person or organization that gives automatic approval or authorization to the decisions of others, without proper consideration.” Anyone who believes that about me has not been paying attention. Anyone who has spent time working with me knows I speak my mind and vote as I believe is right. People who have worked with me and have tried to push me in what I believe is the wrong direction know I don’t go that way. I push back.

As chair of the Zoning Revision Committee (ZRC), I have not taken “orders” from anyone. Working collaboratively with great people from Woodstock as well as excellent experts from outside Woodstock, I led the work to complete and bring across the finish line the Telecommunications Law and the Wellhead Protection Law, both passed unanimously by our Town Board in December 2022. I am working collaboratively with members of the ZRC to better protect our Scenic Overlay, taking great work done by ZRC members and leading the final steps to move this law through the process. People know I didn’t move any laws forward until I believed they were ready. When ready, I reviewed laws with the Town Board and incorporated their input when appropriate. When not a good fit, I explained, yes even to Supervisor McKenna, why some recommendations did not make it into the final law.

Supervisor McKenna and I collaborate on many topics one on one. I always speak my mind, as does Supervisor McKenna. As we discuss issues either of us have, we find ways to solve the issues, so that by the time we have finished our discussions, we are in agreement. The few times we were unable to reach agreement, I voted against Supervisor McKenna at Town Board meetings, respectfully. The board voted and we moved on, respectfully, in those cases of disagreement.

When I ran four years ago to keep my Town Board seat, there were three of us in the race for the two Town Council positions. That race was characterized by respect. The three of us were respectful of each other. There was no mudslinging, no name calling, and no efforts to undermine each other. We are a small town. We are a community. And when the election was over, we all worked together, and still do.

From what I have seen so far, the 2023 race for Woodstock town positions will be characterized by mudslinging, name calling and negative campaigning. When people want to win in the worst way, that is sometimes their approach, yes, the worst way. Hopefully respect will ultimately win out. The people will decide.

Laura Ricci

2023 Candidate for Woodstock Town Council

The “Pit” will not go away

The idea and plan to “gentrify” the pitiful “pit” has been around for several years now. (In fact, I see from my files that the first time I sent a letter was in 2015!) Interesting that the builder is NOT getting the message — we don’t want this here!

They are proposing to build a hotel, some shopping establishments, maybe a conference center in the “pit,” the area between the Village Hall, the Mountain Laurel School, St. Joseph’s Church, Hasbrouck Park with the playground — all this within walking distance from Main Street. Just the proximity to all these establishments speaks against such a huge development. (In case you are not aware, there is also an unrelated proposal, by a different group, to erect a hotel on Water Street by the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail.)

Despite the vibrancy here, New Paltz is a small village and a “business park” in its “downtown” center seems out of scope. However, let’s assume the builder purports to build-up the “Pit” for the benefit of the community.

I see only negative “benefits” that a project of this magnitude would have not only on the immediate neighborhood (including a school and a playground!) but the entire village, even town. First, cutting down and removal of all the trees! Then incessant transportation of heavy equipment on Main Street, Route 208, Route 32 (and I fear even some side streets). The traffic congestion would be constant. The noise pollution from the construction could be intolerable! The air pollution would be dangerous! This would likely go on for two years. And then the tourists start arriving, bringing more traffic congestion. Do we really want and need this here?

I apologize for being negative and critical. And I confess I do not have a “proposal” where else they could build something like this, short of maybe the lot where Agway was or somewhere right by the Thruway.

Misha Harnick

New Paltz

Truth be told

Thank you to Fred Nagle of Rhinebeck for his letter “Defending racial hatreds,” outlining efforts by David Drimer to shut down the Bard College course on apartheid in Israel-Palestine. For me, the fascist takeover in Israel raises questions about what sort of person would not only support it but also try to silence anyone who speaks out against it. May the Bard College students study and learn the truth.

Naomi Allen

New Paltz

Here’s what I said

Mr. Butz reads more into my recent letter than was there. I never said I put Joe Biden on a pedestal. I did say I felt he was the better choice of the two options, and obviously the majority of Americans agreed. And how does he discern my “incredible hatred of Trump”? My mother said, “Never use the word hate, just say you dislike it very much.” So yes, I do dislike Trump very much, but that’s hardly “incredible.” The Trump crew is always accusing the left of hate, but they are the ones bandying the word about.

Mr. Butz says, “To most of us yesterday represents many positive things.” Well that may be true, but there are also many not-so-positive things. I believe we should strive to improve our country, and we have made great progress. Let’s not stop here, let’s make America great! I’ve only recently come to the conclusion that I’m a Progressive. Because without progress where would we be? The Suffragettes were Progressives and so was Dr. Martin Luther King.

As for my initial critique of George Civile, I merely said I didn’t like his attempt to speak for Biden voters and his silly song parodies. Mr. Butz, like many of the talking heads on the right, do not understand the First Amendment. Neither he, nor I, nor George have “the right” to have our letters printed. That is solely up to the HV1 editors.

And the paper still makes great fires in the wood stove. Think I’ll go start one now. It’s not spring yet.

Patricia Porter

Highland

Save every local school

Richard Buck makes some good points in his letter, “Save Woodstock Elementary,” like “Who would want to move to a town without its own school,” and “without a school, where’s the community spirit?” Why, then, is this Woodstock resident so eager to bid Phoenicia Elementary adieu? “Just combine Bennett and Phoenicia,” he writes, and “leave Woodstock Elementary alone.” For some unknown reason, the letter writer lumps Phoenicia into the Boiceville/Shokan/Shandaken geographical and “cultural” area, whatever that means. And his proclamation that transportation for Phoenicia school kids is “considerable less of an issue” than for Woodstock kids couldn’t be further from the truth. Phoenicia Elementary serves young students as far north as Lanesville and as far west as Pine Hill! Not to mention the miles-long-hollows in Big Indian/Oliverea, Woodland Valley and others. If anything, the district should consider even more small schools in the district’s distant outposts, not fewer. Short of that, Phoenicia is essential to the communities on the western end of the district, saving young riders countless bus hours and fostering Phoenicia’s own distinct and vibrant community. Closing it down should be entirely off the table.

Brett Barry

Chichester

The adventures of Huckaberry Spin

I hear banjo music….yeehaw… Her response was just like her press secretary days. Lies and omissions of facts. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders nailed it. Yep, it was the best speech since her ex-boss SPOKE FALSELY about — hmm, almost everything. I’m sorry Sarah. But that rebuttal statement backfired on you. Your logic was clearly based on the crazy, not the normal. She thinks Pizzagate and storming the Capitol are normal. Just like your old boss in the White House (wow, she was spewing her favorite verbal diarrhea of Trumpism!) politicians who regurgitate his words are a bad thing for our country.

Sarah baby, you are a joke. What the Hell were you talking about? And on TV!?! You are “way out there in some other world.” Yes, “The GOP’s State of the Union response was pure rage — Sarah Sanders’ furious, culture-warrior response matched the petty disruptions Republicans made during President Biden’s speech.”

Even a so-called ally and right-wing extremist MAGAt extraordinaire Steve Bannon attacked Sanders’ rebuttal to the SOTU: “She’s not intellectually capable.” Oh yeah I agree, she’s one of the crazies referenced in her “don’t succumb and gloom speech.” I say, Mike Huckabee’s daughter is truly an “under a rock” star after that blathering.

I have to chuckle, I mean outright laugh, at the use of the word “woke.” I recall the teachers in grade school saying “wake up.” In other words, get a clue, open your mind and get smart. I would hate to be the opposite of woke. Poor Sarah, was also an odd choice for honest illumination given her relationship with the truth.

What is this Sarah story hour? She certainly hasn’t forgotten how to lie. Much worthless horseshit was uttered. Some GOP sadists clearly took a pair of pliers and a blowtorch to leader Kevin McCarthy to let this socially remedial hillbilly and newly elected Arkansas politician speak. I imagine there was some great difficulty in finding a respectable Republican to perjure themselves in front of the country.

Does she know more words than freedom? She must have said it 100 times. What about the freedom of women and their rights, like the right of choice? What about freedom to read what you want or what our children would like to read and learn from? It’s “Make America great again” that the reactionary “GOOP” Republicans wants us to follow — correct? Only if you are a conservative Republican do you matter, right Sarah? She just leaned into culture wars while speaking only to the privileged people in her circle. If you’re not white well then, you’re nothing.

Bless you Sarah, as you stand for God, country and righteousness which really turns out to be nothing more than Christian white nationalism when we scratch at the surface of your so-called truth. It was disgraceful. Gripe, gripe Biden — gripe, gripe Biden AND then more griping. No solutions to anything. Just obvious hokey rhetoric that sounds nice to southern white folks but solves nothing.

I’d never trust anyone that was Trump’s mouthpiece. She can take her ‘New Republicans’ and shove them back up her “sipping mint julep” butt! I can’t watch her. The GOP of today that she is gunning to lead definitely isn’t the party for normal people. Please, stay in the hills of Arkansas where you’re putting the goober in gubernatorial. Stay out of Washington, DC, Sarah Huckahillbilly Sanders.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Sight unseen

If enough people know you by sight, you don’t need a name.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Umpteenth water main break on N. Chestnut

For years we have tried to fix the dead end water main on North Chestnut. Navigating Federal, State and County infrastructure grants is unnecessarily complicated and takes more time than many would imagine.

And I bet the Village of New Paltz is one of the more successful small communities in NYS who works at addressing water and sewer capital improvements. I know this because I speak with my supervisor and mayor colleagues in Ulster County and with the New York Conference of Mayors.

It is frustrating when we see grand headlines about infrastructure funding because local leaders know how hard and expensive it is to get any of that money. Writing and preparing technical grant applications with reports from engineers is costly and time consuming. Local leaders know what to do. We need fewer barriers to complete essential projects. Senator Michelle Hinchey was on point when she introduced the Safe Water Infrastructure Action Program. SWAP funds would be similar in scope to the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), and earmarked for municipalities to enable a faster timeline for communities to replace and repair aging water infrastructure. I wish NYS would finally move this proposed legislation that has been kicking around for years.

Upon first becoming our representative in August 2022, Rep. Pat Ryan went to work immediately advocating for the assistance New Paltz had been trying to secure for water and sewer on North Chestnut that started with former Congressperson Delgado. New Paltz’s project had made the final round, in a highly-competitive grant application process that had been vetted by our previous member, now Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. Unfortunately, our projects were not included in the Federal FY23 Appropriations bill because of the interim period while Delgado took his new job with NYS and Ryan had not been elected yet to represent us in DC.

In November 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $300 million in grant awards for communities to support water infrastructure projects. Unfortunately, our application was not selected to receive a drinking water grant from the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) via the NYS Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA). For this round, 73 projects were awarded across NYS but none were in Ulster County. This was the fifth time the Village of New Paltz applied since 2017.

We received one award in 2019 in the last five EFC rounds.

Our application included five separate projects replacing water appurtenances, aging water mains and a loop connection for two existing mains from North Chestnut to Huguenot Street:

(1) Replace pressure-reducing valve and vault near the aqueduct pump station

(2) Replace main on Ridge Road and Lincoln Place

(3) Replace main on Southside Avenue from Pencil Hill Road to South Chestnut Street (NYS Route 208)

(4) Replace main on Wurts Avenue and a portion of Mohonk Avenue

(5) Installation of main to loop Huguenot Street and Old Kingston Road from North Chestnut

When EFC announces their sixth round, hopefully within the next few months, we will resubmit this application.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Liz Fowler on the Defensive (for now)

Liz Fowler recently announced that — contrary to her previously announced plans of letting the current model of Medicare ACO REACH run to 2026 — she has stopped accepting new businesses into this model. Who is Liz Fowler, and why should we care about her, or, for that matter, ACO REACH?

First, I hope you’ll look at the link: https://youtu.be/hZ5tj4cN9Jk. It’s a video clip showing Bill Moyers — still living, thank heaven, at the age of 88 — and he says, in effect, that Liz Fowler’s running Medicare’s Innovation Center (CMMI), demonstrates how rotten and corrupted our government has become. I hope you’ll watch the video (it’s a few seconds more than five minutes). But if you cannot follow that link, let me quote from the website encapsulating it: (https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/dec/05/obamacare-fowler-lobbyist-industry1). “It’s difficult to find someone who embodies the sleazy, anti-democratic, corporatist revolving door that greases Washington as shamelessly and purely as Liz Fowler.”

When Fowler wasn’t in government formulating healthcare policy, she worked as a lobbyist for two of our country’s biggest healthcare giants — WellPoint (Now Anthem) and Johnson and Johnson. When fashioning Obamacare, she made sure that the “public option” was NOT included because her point of view prioritizes private insurance and corporate money. When she came on board the CMMI, there had already been established Medicare (dis)Advantage (MA), a privatized approach which skimps on our medical care to fatten the wallets of Wall Street and find ways to defraud the government. Bad as that is, at least it does not deny us the choice of going with Traditional Medicare (TM).

But Fowler’s newest concoction, ACO REACH, tries to do just that. It doesn’t recruit you; it bypasses you and RECRUITS YOUR DOCTOR, thus subjecting you — without your full knowledge or consent — to the not-so-tender mercies of a business which is allowed to keep as profit as much as 40% of what it doesn’t spend on your care. Fowler’s stated aim was to get every senior in the country into privatized Medicare by 2030.

You may ask, how can CMMI justify an approach which worsens healthcare and pays the resulting “profits” to Wall Street?

In a blistering article: (https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/06/07/liz-fowler-is-back-and-shes-writing-us-health-policy-again/) Kay Tillow says “CMMI’s work is based on the wrong-headed theory that U.S. healthcare is too expensive because of OVERUSE [emphasis mine]…too many doctors and hospitals are giving too much care. CMMI is constructed around insurance company magical thinking of health care reform: cut costs while giving less but better care.”

The fact that Fowler is in defensive mode is a result of a wide-spread public outcry. Now is our great chance to redouble our protests, to contact our representatives — at every level — and say we will not put up with this! Demand that they speak out about ACO REACH, demand that they pledge not to accept any donations from the pharmaceutical/medical industry. Tell all of them that you’re sick and tired of business as usual in Washington, DC.

As the great Bill Moyers says, “Don’t just get mad. Get busy!”

Paul R. Cooper

Kingston

It’s time to change to a publicly owned electric cooperative

The ongoing debacle that has been caused and perpetuated on electric customers in the Hudson Valley by Central Hudson Gas & Electric and its owner Canadian conglomerate Fortis, Inc. should convince us that it is time to institute a consumer owned electricity cooperative.

Start an energy co-op

My friend Gene Epstein, the Libertarian former economics editor of Barron’s, has assured me that such a cooperative would not be socialism but actually a reasonable change in keeping with American traditions of free enterprise capitalism, just as much as a garden variety co-op apartment building. It is as American as apple pie.

Keep the great workers, get rid of the sleazy management

There is fairly universal agreement among customers that the average workers at Central Hudson are good people and have proven themselves competent and hard working. They would be retained. But, the bill padding, wacky estimate creating managers would get pink slips.

This approach works across the country

Forty-seven states have electrical and gas energy co-ops. Even some large cities are utilizing co-ops, so this is not a utopian concept. Millions of Americans benefit from the predictable prices, good service and operational transparency a co-op offers. Forty-two million Americans already belong to a local energy cooperative.

Member driven, not profit driven

Collectively, co-op members’ service territories create large electric cooperative footprints in the U.S, and their members’ needs are just as diverse as the communities they serve. Each one of their members has a voice and it’s each co-op’s job to deliver on its member’s priorities. And since they are built by and for their members, affordability is a central part of their missions. Margins are kept low and profits are returned as patronage capital to their members, while supporting a culture of generosity and support for served communities.

Renewables are being prioritized

By 2024, over 50% of the energy most co-ops use will come from renewable resources. As a cooperative, many are able to secure low-cost utility-scale renewable energy from the sun, wind and water locally while supporting member flexibility for local generation projects in system communities.

An energy co-op here in the Hudson Valley would not only do away with the predatory behavior imposed by multiple layers of energy monopoly, but also comport better with the State’s intention to ‘go electric’ by 2030.

Douglas I. Sheer

Woodstock

Include this book in your library

Anyone interested in local Hudson Valley history, especially Saugerties, should include this book by father and daughter authors Ed and Erin Poll in their library. Ed lives in West Camp and Erin resides in NYC. The book, Saugerties Bios, published in 2022 by Little Sawyer Publishing, is a unique perspective on residents, past and present, who contributed mightily to this area, their community, the country and the world. As with any book, it’s impossible to cover every conceivable person who had an impact here. However, their choice of subjects will surprise you and I found it an eclectic blend of heroes, artists, diplomats, entertainers, relevancy and creativity. All have or had roots in Saugerties. Such is the story of ‘Lady Lawyer’ Dorthy Frooks, who I never heard of, and maybe you haven’t either, but she lived from 1896-1997, born in Saugerties, a pioneer in the women’s right to vote movement, a veteran during WWI promoting recruitment and war bonds. Later she became an attorney and staunch advocate for many causes including the right to vote and more. Others in the book include World War II veteran and illustrator Joe Sinnot, talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon, artist, teacher and civil rights activist Augusta Savage, Captain of the steamboat Clermont Andrew Brink, diplomat to France during the Civil War, businessman and author from Malden, John Bigelow and several others. The final chapter on the ‘birthplace of Americana’ music, by Erin Poll, ‘Big Pink’, provides a glimpse of the worldwide musical influences created and recorded in this humble nondescript home in West Saugerties by Bob Dylan, The Band and others. At 294 pages it’s a quick read and each chapter and subject could easily fill the pages of a book by themselves. It’s that interesting. Highly recommended. Check your local bookstores like Inquiring Minds on the corner of Main and Partition Street in the village of Saugerties.

Paul Andreassen

Malden on Hudson

Judge Bacon seeks your support for re-election

Dear New Paltz voters: I intend to seek reelection as New Paltz Town Justice.

Instead of a caucus to select democratic nominees, New Paltz holds a primary scheduled for June 27 and petitions will be circulating and must be filed by early April. As background, I’ve practiced law since 1992 handling criminal and civil matters with a concentration on environmental law and land use. In 1994, my wife and I moved here to raise our family and I served on the Conservation Commission for two years. I then served on the Planning Board for five years and was elected to the Town Board serving five years. I also served on the boards of the Elting Library and the Wallkill Valley Land Trust. I was elected Town Justice in 2007 to the second busiest town/village court in Ulster County and have presided over more than 80,000 cases. The New Paltz court strives to apply the law equally and fairly and provide efficient, safe and orderly services. All parties are entitled to their day in court and deserve respect. That is our duty under the Constitution.

Thus, I ask for your support in signing a petition to place my name on the primary ballot and ask for your vote in the Democratic primary on June 27 and in the fall election on November 7. Thank you.

James Bacon

New Paltz

Election time is here

It is time to begin electioneering again and I want to endorse Michael J. Kavanagh for Ulster County District Attorney. I have known Mr. Kavanagh for ten years and he is one of the finest people I have ever known. Not only is he a brilliant lawyer, but a very honest one. I met him when I went to the animal abuse cases prosecuted by Holley Carnright’s district attorney’s office in 2013. Mike became the chief assistant DA and managed to bring to justice five horrible, cruel men who killed animals for spite. After that, other DAs from all over our state called the office to ask for help and ideas.

Our present DA may be a nice man, but he doesn’t come close to Mike’s experience. We have had a mess out of that office for the past three years.

For the benefit of all the victims of crime, we need to put party politics aside and vote in the best person.

Lucy Muller

New Paltz

Patricia Porter should write song parodies

Occasionally, someone will write a letter calling for HV1 to feature only writers commenting on local issues. More often, there will be those, calling for censoring writers whose views they don’t share. Although I’ve commented on such letters in the past, I thought the best response to Patricia Porter’s “George Civile should not be given a platform” would be to write a parody for her that expresses her continuing support for Joe Biden despite my letter “Voter remorse.” Readers should imagine that instead of calling for censorship, Ms. Porter wrote the following parody (based upon the classic oldie “My Guy”) to express her opposition to my views. The actual performance of the song would feature Jarmel, Butz, Rebecca Wilk and Civile as Ms. Porter’s background singers “The Discordant Voices.”

(Stanza)

Some guy I know just asked…

if Joe’s still my guy (her guy)

This guy’s a schmo but I let him

know, Joe’s my guy (her guy)

I’m sticking to my guy

‘cos there’s no one better

like Siamese twins we’re stuck together

I told him from my heart

I won’t be torn apart from my guy

(Stanza)

No parody writing dude can change my attitude

towards my guy (her guy)

No letter in feedback could cause me to attack my guy (her guy!)

Civile’s songs may raise a smile or shrug:

but they make most Feedback readers, cry out…ugh!

It may sound deceiving

but I’m still believing in my guy!

(Bridge)

Some may have the opinion Joe’s just been a bust

My opinion is he’s earned everyone’s trust

Though it’s a fact he’s made inflation rise

Joe’s still much better than the other guys!

(Stanza)

No “Orange man’s” lie could

take my eye off my guy (her guy)

No gaffe free Stan could

ever spoil the plan of my guy (her guy)

I did not drink the Trump Kool-Aid

so, my will is strong and I’m not afraid

The cost of eggs is higher

but I’m no Joe denier he’s, my guy!

(Stanza)

There’s not a tale that’s told

that could be as bold as my guy’s (her guy’s)

He made the presses stop

when he told of young Corn Pop (my guy)

He shoots spy balloons down from the sky

and that’s just another reason why:

As sure as I’m livin’ my support

I’ll be givin’ to my guy (her guy)

(Closing)

Some guy I know just asked

if Joe’s still my guy (her guy)

This guy’s a schmo but I let him

know Joe’s my guy (her guy)

I’ll vote for Joe with no remorse

In 24 it’s…Joe of course!

You might think I’m crazy but my thoughts

are not hazy, Joe’s my guy!

(Closing: repeat to fade)

I told HV1: “Civile’s views I loathe”

but I’m keeping my subscription ‘cos of my woodstove!

There’s not a Ron or Hal

who could turn this gal from, my guy

(No remorse?)

Some may long for yesterday

this girl hopes Trump goes away: Joe’s my guy!

George Civile

Gardiner

GOC/EOC project on Paradies Lane in New Paltz

I know the Government Operations Center/Emergency Operations Center proposal for the Paradies Lane property in New Paltz is the best possible project to ever be proposed for the property at that location. However, the county being the owner of that property does not exonerate them from being responsible to the Town of New Paltz and county residents for what happens on the 50-plus acres of that site in the future. The old saying, “Don’t trust them as far as you can throw them” applies to what county plans may be going forward. The southern many acres of the 57 acres of this property are extremely wet with the ground water of our aquifer underlying. It shows from the wells sunk in the Big Box mid-1990’s era. A stand pipe at 13 inches above ground to the southeast of the proposed six-acre project overflows with water now because the land is eight or ten or 12 feet below the area of the GOC which has water at seven feet below ground right now. Use of these southern acres of this property would require a great deal of fill to standing ponds. If the purchase of this land from Steve and Shelley Turk goes through in March or April, the county should pursue putting the lower acreage of the 57 acres of extremely wet and partially forested land into a conservation easement controlled by the Town of New Paltz and monitored by the Wallkill Valley Land Trust, which the town has had a relationship with since 2017.

I’ll remind everyone that the Turk’s proposed in their Wildberry proposal for this site that the 33 southern acres would be set aside for trails open to the public. These acres could be a visible commitment by the county to show open space and a commitment to our land and life.

Jay M. Nelson

New Paltz

Fair pay for home care

Last year, home care advocates won a hard-fought battle to gain a $3/hour increase above minimum wage. I was astonished to learn that Governor Hochul’s intention is to freeze home care wages until the minimum wage catches up. And then, their pay would only rise as the minimum wage does. Astonished is not an overstatement.

The Governor is cynically double-crossing workers who preserve the dignity of our elders and people with disabilities. I write as someone whose 93-year-old mother has home care help for two hours every morning. These steadfast caregivers are her lifeline. They put mom first and she loves them as her own. Only when asked directly will they speak about their struggle on low wages. Not only are they empty-handed at the end of the week’s earnings, they fall further behind every year.

I cannot overstate their value to my sister and myself. Because mom is at ease when we arrive, we can better enjoy our time with her.

Home care is health care, not minimum wage work. These workers need to earn a fair, living wage. Last year’s $3-an-hour increase was only a start. The bipartisan Fair Pay for Home Care Act would set home care worker wages at 150% of the minimum wage. That is what’s needed — not Governor Hochul’s cynical rollback!

I urge your readers to contact their State Senator and Assemblymember and Governor Hochul to support Fair Pay for Home Care. Please do it today.

Mike Atkin

Kingston

Low income housing on Dominican Sisters property

We support the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill’s proposal for low income senior housing on their property. There is a need for low income affordable housing in Saugerties.

This proposal would add 121 new units of independent housing for seniors to help meet this need. This will provide a remarkable place to live and visit that everyone will enjoy and should support.

While we understand that the residents nearby fear the impact of more traffic, the estimated increase is less than an average of one car every two minutes. Seniors don’t go joy riding, are very respectful, will enjoy walking on this scenic property and won’t go in and out all the time all night and day.

In fact, it is our understanding that the Dominican Sisters are proposing to use a list of seniors in need from Saugerties who will be offered this housing. These are our neighbors. These are people we should want to help.

This exceptional riverfront property could be sold for multi millions to a for-profit developer to create market-rate housing that would be sold to those who can afford top-grade housing. Instead, we hope the community will support this low-income housing so that Saugerties can help those in need and not have it used for people with money who have many other choices. Let’s work together to help our neighbors.

Judith Spektor

Barry Benepe

Saugerties

Gross border mismanagement

It’s no secret, even to the most die-hard Democrats and progressive lefties, that our southern border has been totally out of control for over two years and is only getting worse.

The fiscal years (October 1 through September 30) of 2021, 2022 and 2023 show increasing numbers of illegals easily entering our country. In only five months of the current fiscal year, there are already 1,008,217 illegals (not counting gotaways) on course to break the records of the past two fiscal years. 87.8% of this recent number (885,215) are single adults, most of whom are young men with the bulk of them not able to meet the legal requirements for legitimate asylum. They’re just here for the freebies offered up by Biden’s welcome mat at the end of the yellow brick road. Can we expect any effective changes? Not as long as Biden, Harris and Mayorkas continue their spineless and arrogant refusal to visit the border at the REAL locations of illegal crossings so, as our infamous word salad VP says, they “can see it with their own eyes!”

Remember the dreamers and their hopes of being put on the path to citizenship during the Obama years? Even though it didn’t happen during the Obama years, Trump tried to introduce his immigration reform with his four pillars, the first of which was to put the dreamers on a path to citizenship. However, the Democrats refused the reform proposal because they didn’t like the other three pillars — pillars that would have strengthened our border security, making it more difficult to illegally enter our country without proper legal cause. Of course, the Democrats had a meltdown and couldn’t handle that.

Recently, Biden has finally instituted “new measures” to allegedly control the number of people illegally trying to enter our country. He claims that the numbers have dropped in December, 2022 and January, 2023. One of the main reasons, though, as has happened in years past is that fewer people try to cross in the dead of winter. One very recent additional measure has been to refuse entry or asylum to those who have not sought asylum in the counties they pass through with Mexico being the last. This has been the process/law. What happens if these other countries AND Mexico refuse to deal with this asylum situation? This new measure has been deemed “extremely controversial” by those who have been behind this free passage and open border. Are you kidding me? Since when has upholding immigration laws that have worked for generations suddenly become “controversial?”

We have so many problems in our country that need attention and money — the drug problems, strategies to address significant and dangerous mental health issues, homelessness for veterans and non-veterans, etc. Yet instead, we continue to throw hard-earned legal U.S. citizen’s tax dollars at providing illegals with free housing, health care, education, cell phones, etc. And incredibly, some of these illegal ingrates trash the free $400 per night hotel in NYC and refuse to leave. Thanks to Biden, these illegals have developed an arrogance and false sense of entitlement. And, no one on the left has any problems with this, whatsoever.

Not surprisingly, not one reader/writer has ever, once, expressed concerns or dared to criticize Biden for the above or many of his other failures. C’mon people, you’re allowed to criticize BOTH parties, not just one.

John N. Butz

Modena

West Hurley water and Senator Hinchey

We are very pleased that Senator Hinchey is bringing the power of NY State to address West Hurley’s private water company issues that under state law, our local officials have been powerless to resolve. Her proposed bills would address long-standing issues with the Hudson Valley Water Company and allow the state to take over private water systems that are being neglected by their owners or found in violation of water standards.

Hurley Supervisor Melinda McKnight testified on Clean Water Infrastructure as part of a panel convened by Senator Hinchey about a year ago and we’re pleased to see her testimony has brought a solution closer to fruition for our West Hurley neighbors and those affected in other Ulster County towns.

Tobe & Meg Carey

Glenford

Nothing to do with music

From “the article” in Hudson Valley One: “In response to the accusation that he improperly used the mass gathering application in order to violate the town’s noise ordinance, McKenna said he used the form he believed Wilber created to satisfy a Planning Board requirement that the Woodstock Animal Sanctuary get town permission for some shows with music.”

Woodstock’s Local law 31 of 1985 provides for administration and enforcement of the requirements related to the issuance of a mass gathering operating permit, leading one to believe that, long before the Animal Sanctuary came into existence, this law existed. Additionally, my FOIL request revealed that in 2007 the Planning Board issued the Animal Sanctuary Special Use Permit #07-381A, which allowed for one special event, but “only if the number of invitees exceeds 250 then a town mass gathering [permit] shall be received from the Woodstock Building Department.”

*Note the Woodstock Building Department was the original issuer of mass gathering permits.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Transitioning from fossil fuel to electric energy

Sometimes I despair about how to fight the climate crisis. And I am furious that the fossil fuel industry is spreading fear and misinformation about clean energy technologies. But I am hopeful that here in New York, we can do our part in reducing the carbon emissions from burning oil and gas, the chief cause of climate disruption. The principle is simple: stop burning this stuff.

One big step to take: for any heating need, use electricity instead. More and more zero-emission electricity will be coming into the grid from clean energy sources: wind and solar. There are proposed laws in Albany to wean us off gas and make the electric transition — gradually and affordably.

One is the Gas Transition and Affordable Energy Act. (NY Heat Act). Have you studied your gas bill lately? The most money you regularly pay is not for the gas itself (aka “supply,”) but for “delivery,” the infrastructure that brings the gas into your home. The NY Heat Act would disallow the subsidies charged to ratepayers to support new gas lines. It would also ensure an equitable transition to electric heating.

Another proposed law is the All-Electric Building Act. It would prohibit fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. All-electric homes are actually cheaper to build. New homes can run on heat pumps for heating and cooling, electric or induction stoves for cooking and heat pump water heaters and dryers. These things work, even in cold climates, and are much more efficient than burning gas or oil. From Maine to Montreal to Norway, heat pump installations are increasing.

The All-Electric Building Act and NY Heat Act need to become law. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must resist fossil fuel industry pressure. These laws would help us stop burning stuff in our homes. Let’s take that step.

Andrew Moss

Ruby

Fighting the disease of addiction before it starts

When the media recently reported an incident at a local high school involving two 16-year-old students and an “edible,” we were reminded that underage drinking and illicit drug use are not happening “somewhere else.” One student ended up in the hospital and the other was arrested and charged with juvenile delinquency and endangering the welfare of a child. My heart goes out to the students and their families.

This incident compelled me to write this letter to provide information regarding this current trend in cannabis use. “Edible” is the common name for food products infused with cannabis extract. They’re available in many forms, including gummies, cakes, cookies and other candy-like forms.

NYS law now makes it legal for adults 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of cannabis for personal use. Despite being illegal for teen use, marijuana remains one of the most used illicit drugs among teens. Additionally, many “edibles” are made and purchased illegally. Edible use can be particularly concerning due to the route of administration. Edibles are ingested and take longer for the person using them to feel the effect, often using more than they intend to and becoming highly intoxicated.

A 2022 study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, reported the use of any illicit drug in the past year was 11% of 8th graders, 21.5% of 10th graders and 32.6% of 12th graders. The survey found that adolescents most reported use of alcohol, nicotine vaping and cannabis.

Cannabis use during adolescence may harm the developing brain. It has been linked to a range of mental health problems, such as depression and social anxiety. Other negative effects include difficulty thinking and developing healthy coping strategies, as well as difficulties with problem solving, paying attention, memory and learning issues, and reduced coordination, all of which can result in academic and social challenges.

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster helps schools and parents combat the issues of adolescent substance use. Our prevention team focuses on fighting the disease of addiction before it starts. Utilizing school curriculum, community outreach and training, they work with youth, parents, school districts and other community members. Their youth-centered programs help students develop life skills and coping mechanisms to respond when issues of substance use arise.

In partnership with Orange-Ulster BOCES, Catholic Charities operates RESTART, a short-term, school-based, intensive day-treatment for students ages 12 – 21 who are struggling with substance use. Students enrolled in RESTART receive treatment and recovery support at BOCES’ Goshen location and work with teachers and counselors to maintain academic progress. Family treatment is also available, and encouraged, for the student’s support network. Working with school districts, RESTART strives to keep youth in the community and engaged in their studies while treating the substance use disorder. Upon program completion, students return to their home district with their education on track and intact. Non-school-based outpatient treatment is also available for adolescents at all Catholic Charities’ clinic locations, as well as support for families, even if the person actively using is not currently in treatment. Assistance is provided to those in need regardless of religion, insurance status or ability to pay.

Substance use by teens can have a significant impact on their long-term health and well-being. The earlier teens start using substances, the greater their chances of becoming addicted or continuing to abuse substances later in life. Thinking that it’s not happening in my school, or that it’s just an “edible,” can be a slippery slope. It’s necessary for our children, their families and their support networks to break the stigma of addiction by having conversations, being aware of community resources, and knowing that help is available.

Amy Kolakowski, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster

Protecting human rights

I am a staunch Zionist who believes that Jews/Hebrews have a right to a homeland such as Italians and Danes have in Italy and Denmark. My wife and I have a son, daughter-in-law, three grandsons and many friends living in Israel; our son and grandsons have served in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). However, I also believe that Israel, like Italy, Denmark and other European countries have the responsibility of protecting the human rights of all their citizens just as is done in Great Britain and most of the West European nations.

It is true that Israel is nothing like South Africa’s Apartheid regime. However, apartheid is a word, a concept, and has a legal definition; it is not defined by its application to South Africa. The Legal Information Institute of Cornell Law School https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/apartheid states that “Israeli authorities, by prohibiting Palestinians from entering certain areas through military checkpoints, roadblocks and fences and controlling the movement of Palestinians within the Occupied Palestinian Territories along with restricting their national and international travel, impose an Apartheid regime.” It is also true that the IDF does not intervene when Jewish settlers in the occupied territories engage in violence against Palestinian residents. And this is not the whole story.

The newly elected coalition government is a nationalistic, racist government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, in collusion with Itamar Ben Gvir, who was rejected by the IDF because of terrorist activities, Bezalel Smotrich, an open racist, Aryeh Deri, jailed for bribery, fraud and breach of trust and Avi Maoz an avowed, proudly homophobic horror. These are terrible people, worse and more dangerous than our Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It is not helpful to a nation which we love for my fellow American Zionists to unconditionally support Israel when its government violates the human rights of its Arab citizens and endeavors to control and reduce its Judiciary; a democratically elected government eroding the democratic nature of its country — we have seen this before. It would be helpful if we denounce this current government, like 100,000+ Israelis are doing in the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem — my son, family and friends among them — and help bring it down. Perhaps, then, the Israeli polity will see the dangers that their country is facing and vote in another government, including Arab parties, that will truly make Israel “a light unto the nations.”

Meyer Rothberg

Saugerties