Biden’s balloon brain

Before I discuss my topic, I’d like to address Steve Massardo’s mention of our being in agreement on something. It’s always promising to see that people with noticeable differences on viewpoints can, once in awhile, totally agree on something. I immediately reminisce about the shocking time that even Neil Jarmel and I totally agreed on something … the moronic and immature overreaction by Will Smith when he stormed the stage to slap Chris Rock in the face to “defend his wife” with demonstrating faux machismo, at last year’s Oscars.

Now, as I mentioned in my letter last week, it is necessary to address current real-time events that puzzle and disadvantage nearly ALL Americans — this time, the infamous spy balloon fiasco. And, I’d be making the same comments regardless of whether Biden, Trump or any other president was behind this leaderless decision. It just so happens that it is Biden who is obviously quite skilled in poor leadership and inconsistent thinking resulting in significant adverse consequences for ALL Americans.

We knew, nearly immediately, that it was a spy balloon from China. We had opportune times over vastly unpopulated areas of Alaska, then even Montana, to quickly and properly down this balloon. This would assume that Biden actually cared about our national security. Instead, we “gave it permission” to nonchalantly and completely fly over our entire country while “accidentally” flying over many key military sites. In all probability, it was gathering sensitive data and immediately relaying it to China’s President, Xi Jinping and his assistant dictator puppets. The lame excuse we were given for not shooting it down was a “concern for the safety” of those on the ground and that it would have resulted in a debris field of 400 square miles. These two alibis were soundly and quickly debunked by several former military experts who were interviewed. One thing we all know, for sure, is that if we flew a spy balloon over China, it would take them all of three seconds to shoot it down. China is serious about their national security whereas Biden signals our enemies and allies alike that he is NOT serious about our national security. Our southern border chaos is another serious example of Biden not caring about our country’s safety and security.

Biden claimed he wanted to shoot it down on February 1, already five days after it first entered our air space on January 28, but that he couldn’t because his “experts” told him it would be too risky. So, another four days went by before it was finally shot down. This is the same Biden who, when advised by these same experts on how, when and where to withdraw from Afghanistan, ignored their advice and decided to totally botch the advised effective and safe withdrawal recommendations, with deadly results.

Now, Biden is shooting down everything in sight before his “experts” have even discovered what they are. This is clearly an indication of Biden making a wrong decision on the initial spy balloon. But, as usual, we shouldn’t hold our collective breath waiting for an acceptance of responsibility and wrong doing from the White House and its totally incompetent press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, as she haphazardly rummages through her spin bible for the needle in a haystack — an honest, direct and intelligent explanation of ANYTHING.

John N. Butz

Modena

This just wasn’t the right location

Last week, when we learned that Terramor withdrew their application to build a resort in the middle of our neighborhood, our relief was palpable. Our community was spared the prospect of ruined wetlands, contaminated water tables, air and noise pollution, overwhelming traffic; indeed, a serious danger that would have changed the face of our community forever. As a resident who would have been directly impacted, I’d like to express my deep appreciation of everyone’s selfless effort to prevent this from happening. This includes the countless neighbors and civic-minded citizens who stepped up and donated their time and money to defeat this ill-conceived project. Our Woodstock Town Board, the Woodstock Environmental Commission, the Woodstock Jewish Congregation, the Woodstock Day School, the Woodstock Land Conservancy, the Sierra Club, Catskill Mountain Keeper, Overlook Mountain Center, everyone who spoke out at the January 17 Saugerties Planning Board meeting — too many people to acknowledge here, but thank you all, including KOA/Terramor for finally acknowledging that this just wasn’t the right location. Finally, a special shout out to Susan Paynter, whose tireless efforts brought us all together to defeat this generational threat, and to Paul Rubin, a wonderful man whose hydro-geologic knowledge and personal commitment was invaluable to our success. Woodstock, Colony of the Arts, is forever in your debt.

Richard Buck

Woodstock

I am Spartacus

You know, I think George Santos might really have been Spartacus.

I’d say if you can pull off “Brazilian Drag Queen,” you can be anyone.

Being a drag queen is the most respectable thing he’s done!

He was two of the three wise men at Bethlehem.

It’s just a matter of perspective.

I think he’ll soon work at BK as he clearly has experience trying to sell whoppers.

I wish he had been Spartacus, because then he would have died 2,000+ years ago.

[Now to me…] they have no idea that “I’m Batman…”

Princess Leia and Waldorf the Muppet think so.

Also, according to sources, top brass at the Pentagon have been impressed, by the quick thinking and formidable fighting skills, displayed by Waffle House staff during late-night brawls with inebriated patrons.

“These individuals have proven themselves to be experts while in the field of close quarters combat and we believe they have much to offer our troops,” said a Department of Defense spokesperson.”

The most common elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity. — Harlan Ellison

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Broken heart

When a heart breaks, it becomes two small hearts.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Can New Paltz reach Silver Certification?

In March of 2020, separately but at the same time, both the Town and Village of New Paltz were awarded their Bronze certification as Climate Smart Communities. Since that time, the New Paltz Climate Smart Task Force has set as its goal to attain the next level of certification. This is important, real work that makes a difference both in terms of our greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to the climate crisis and our ability to be resilient in the face of floods, fires, droughts, ice storms and other impacts of climate change.

However, we seem to have stalled in our progress. We need more people from the municipality and the community to commit to working on the necessary actions. There are 373 communities in the state of New York that have registered with Climate Smart Communities, 91 have become Bronze certified like us, and only nine communities in the state have achieved Silver certification. Is there the will to do the actions that would get New Paltz to Silver? Is it worth it? Yes!! Certification means that we have done our part not just for the benefit of the greater good but also for our community because many of the actions improve our quality of life! Attaining Silver also improves our chances of receiving funding when we apply for grants. Does New Paltz want to be a leader in the state proactively addressing our climate impact? Think of the positive message that gives our youth. When you see a problem, you don’t just sit back and idly complain or give up, you do something about it!

In the Climate Smart Communities certification process, there are 115 possible actions totaling 1097 points and to attain silver, New Paltz needs 300 points. Go to https://climatesmart.ny.gov/actions-certification/actions/ scroll through the actions and consider all the possibilities. Is there one that you have a particular interest in? Send an email to newpaltzclimatesmart@gmail.com with your thoughts. Consider joining the Climate Smart Task Force. We need more active participation from many people and if we work hard and remain committed, I believe New Paltz can achieve silver certification.

Janelle Peotter

New Paltz

George Civile should not be given a platform

George Civile thinks we’re feeling remorse that we voted for Joe Biden. As opposed to… What? Really? OMG no way do “I long for yesterday!”

And the song parodies. Ugh! I’d almost cancel my subscription to HV1 for giving him a platform, but it helps to start fires in the old wood stove.

Patricia Porter

Highland

A new face for New Paltz at the county level

My name is Limina Grace Harmon. Over the last five years I have quickly and completely made Ulster County, and New Paltz in particular, my home. I have immersed myself in the life of the community and I want to continue to do so as the next Ulster County Legislator for District 20, the Village of New Paltz.

Since moving here, I have been deeply involved in racial equity work, sitting on the Racial Equity Advisory Committee of the New Paltz Board of Education. I am especially proud to have served on the Governor’s E.O. 203 Committee to reimagine policing for our town, developing a blueprint for community safety and wellness that I believe wholeheartedly could be a model for municipalities across the state and beyond. I have put my environmental passions to work serving on the Board of Sustainable Hudson Valley, and I am deeply engaged in locating affordable housing to stabilize our area. I believe health and wellness are community endeavors: when people have ready access to mental health care, decent jobs, reasonable rent and transportation life is better for everyone. I also believe that stable, diverse communities are completely attainable, and I’ve been working to prove it for over 20 years.

I began my paid political career at 23. Working for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Democratic Caucus, I handled the media and communications for 36 members of the House. I became the press secretary and legislative research writer for the Legislative Black Caucus the following year. During that service I was honored and humbled to play a crucial role in the budget process, thereby changing policy at Penn State University. This work enshrined provisions in the curriculum and campus staffing to protect students of color and instate the first equity learning graduation requirement in the institution. I know the legislative process well, have a proven track record of making a lasting impact through creative means and have significant experience advocating for people of color in largely white spaces.

As the speechwriter for the mayor of Philadelphia, I helped to develop the Neighborhood Transformation Initiative, which triggered a renaissance in Philly neighborhoods beyond the city center. I worked closely with Mayor Street to influence the national parks service — thanks to our work, the discovery of quarters for enslaved black people were brought to light and given proper attention. This work was a contributing factor to the development of the Constitution Center. Together we also relocated hundreds of displaced people from Hurricane Katrina to the Philadelphia area. In addition to working with the media, I was a liaison to assisting non-profits and faith-based organizations. I know how to work at the granular level as well as the cerebral policy setting one and I am comfortable and confident at many levels of power.

I was humbled and thrilled to move from there to the national office of the ACLU just at the time when issues of extreme rendition, presidential abuses of power around Guantanamo Bay and covering torture in the guise of ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’ were central to the litigatory work of the organization. This afforded me the opportunity to work internationally as well as shape the persuasive strategies that went before the Supreme Court. All while also working on cases of racial and environmental discrimination. I have experience in both the legislative and judicial branches.

As an International Green Build Scholar, I am part of a network of sustainability futurists and practitioners offering proof of concept for cutting-edge green architecture and design. Now, as a board member of Sustainable Hudson Valley and partnered to a builder of affordable housing, I am uniquely positioned to bring resources and expertise to our area.

Finally, my title of reverend is an asset in two ways: my graduate work was largely in applied ethics, and there is significant benefit to having an ethicist in public office. These times call for a different kind of leadership. I would be honored to serve our community in this way and am excited to earn your support.

Limina Grace Harmon

New Paltz

Socialism for utilities works better

I tallied up my bills to see what I spent at home in 2022. I take pictures of my Central Hudson meter and check their bills’ arithmetic. Our problems are less about their billing software and estimated billing, and mostly about their goals that conflict with ours. Featured prominently on their parent company Fortis’ website they extol “49 years of consecutive dividend increases!” (Fortis acquired Central Hudson in 2013.)

Comparing my annual expenses from for-profit, financial exchange listed to not-for-profit local government:

• Central Hudson electricity (NYSE: FTS)

$3,865 ($10.59/ day)

• Heating oil (NYMEX: HO.1)

$3,471 ($9.51/ day)

• Spectrum cable internet (NASDAQ: CHTR)

$1,080 ($2.96/ day)

• New Paltz municipal water

$162 (45 cents/ day)

• New Paltz municipal sewer

$151 (42 cents/ day)

New Paltz could sell our water and sewer systems to a private company who’d love the predictable income. But sticking with our collectively-owned utilities seems like the prudent move instead of having our bills go up to cut dividend checks for investors.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Computer has become my face and voice

First, I must admit that since COVID, I have spent more time communicating on the computer than face to face; the virus changed my life. As a result, my focus goes to my contact list for the email addresses of those I want to write to.

At almost 75, I’m at the stage of life where I see email addresses of friends no longer living. Do I erase them or keep them on my contact list? When I see their email address, it triggers my memories of them. My first reaction is, “Don’t erase those emails. Postpone reality. Allow yourself those memories when you see their emails.” The second response is, “Get rid of the email; we all die. Stop putting it off. Bringing it home, dig into the truths death offers; use your time for deep living. Don’t get stuck in the past.” This perspective is so believable that I am considering erasing my friends’ emails. So who wins? Inside, procrastination grabs his buddy denial; one places his hands over my eyes, and the other removes my hands from the keyboard.

My computer has become my face and voice. Online I see folks expressing grief, loss, respect, prayers and words that did not reach the ears of their deceased before they passed. My response is that the computer world is diluting and distancing actual human contact; even grief gets limited words and pictures on FB.

The iPhone and computer were not in my crib, my hands at school or even in the Nam as a Marine. My first computer came into my life when I decided to return to college sometime in the eighties. The first machine was a typewriter from Radio Shack with a two-inch spell-check screen. Truth be told, this changed my academic life. My dyslexia began to shrivel in the corner, and I was no longer frightened to leave a note on the kitchen table for fear of being seen as ignorant. I write this just to balance my rant about how much I feel the computer world is being used to steal, misdirect, confuse and dominate our world today. But, of course, a computer is just a tool, and the responsibility for how it is used is human.

My computer shows me images of the dead I see in my computer photos. I hear the voices of dead friends on my saved iPhone messages. The old farmer’s phrase. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket” predicts a myopic view of how our communication is growing like over-fertilized garden plants in our computer-reliant world. Huge stems and leaves rise to the sky in the summer, and there is no fruit on the branches at harvest time.

Still, I intend to keep all the emails of my deceased friends. For example, my computer expert friend Mike tells me everything I have ever written or received online will live on the net forever.

Larry Winters

Ne Paltz

An open letter to Bard President Botstein

The Jewish Federation of Ulster County is dismayed by Bard’s new course: Apartheid in Israel/Palestine. We agree with attorney Arsen Ostrovsky, the course is, “…a 101 in Palestinian Propaganda.” We decry the libel Israel resembles an Apartheid nation. Tarring Israel with that brush implies Arabs are analogous to Blacks in Apartheid South Africa. It doesn’t survive scrutiny.

There weren’t Black judges appointed to South Africa’s highest court. In Israel, the first Arab Supreme Court Justice was Salim Joubran. No Black doctor was recognized as the world’s premiere breast cancer surgeon. That’s a Muslim Arab woman, Dr. Salma Abo Fou. No Black Army Generals. In Israel, there’s Arab Major General Alian.

It’s inconvenient for critics, but Arabs/Druze constitutes half Israel’s medical licenses. Israel is the region’s only democracy; all Jews, Muslims and Christians enjoy freedom of speech, access to courts, health care and education. That’s true, because it’s a nation of laws, modeled on Western values.

The libel breaks down compared with Israel’s neighbors. Consider Saudi Arabian women, wearing robes and headscarves to cover up outside home, limiting time with men in public. They need permission to open a bank account, get a passport or leave the house. Women don’t have legal custody of children.

Consider Israel’s LGBTQ+ community. Same-sex sexual activity is legal. Same-sex couples adopt and serve in the military. Contrast that with Arab countries. Male same-sex activity is punishable by imprisonment in Kuwait, Egypt, Oman and Syria; punishable by death in Qatar, Yemen and Gaza. That’s what Apartheid looks like.

If you seek an example of Apartheid, search no further than Palestine, where it’s practiced against Jews. Professor Eugene Kontorovitch wrote, “What makes the ‘Israel Apartheid’ meme … despicable is it’s not just a lie, it’s an inversion of the truth. In all areas controlled by Israel, Jews and Arabs mix openly. The PA rules over Gaza and the West Bank; all areas under its jurisdiction are Jew-free.”

Under Palestinian law, selling land to Jews is punishable by death. In areas controlled by the PA, Jews cannot worship at holy sites, despite Oslo Accords. On the Temple Mount, Jews can’t pray. The PA threatens violence if Jews “defile” it with their “filthy feet,” PA dictator Abbas said.

Palestine’s Constitution defines it as exclusively “Arab,” Islam the official religion, Arabic the language. Judaism isn’t the religion of Israel; Arabic enjoys special status.

Senator Moynihan famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, not to his own facts.” Here are facts about Israel:

• Arabs have equal voting rights; in the Arab world women don’t vote

• 81% of Jews and 96% of Arabs surveyed would happily accept the other as work colleagues

• High percentages of Arab women are professionals in healthcare and education

There’s no statutory Apartheid; it’s not a common Arab grudge. Facts won’t be taught in this class; we know Mr. Thrall’s reputation. This brings no credit to Bard. It’ s anti-Semitism masquerading as academic freedom.

Don’t let it see the light of day in a classroom.

David Drimer

Kingston

Rondavid Gold

Woodstock

Mr. Drimer and Mr. Gold are respectively the executive director and president of the Jewish Federation of Ulster County (UCJF.org)

Bigger better bottle bill

Gov. Hochul has disappointed environmentalists, condemned New Yorkers to living with more litter, shortened lives for landfills and extended dirtier streets because she excluded the first change to the bottle bill that brought deposit bottles back to NYS 40 years ago.

The new bottle bill would increase deposits to ten cents; giving consumers a greater incentive to return bottles and providing more income to the people who subsist on this income. It would include wine, hard cider and spirits. It would keep some garbage out of landfills and extend their life.

I still dream that one day, maybe beginning just this year, my New York state and my country will run clear.

Irwin Rosenthal

Woodstock

Does he really?

From Hudson Valley One : “And while I [Supervisor McKenna] really wanted to see that project happen, there has not been agreement with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) about the reeds that we can use and whether they’d be acceptable.” Which is the reason McKenna is using to take the reed bed grant money and potentially have it available for the Comeau building renovation. Based upon my “the watch must be broken theory,” I recently FOILed for all communications between the DEC and Woodstock regarding the reed bed at the sewer treatment plant.

It appears that the last email exchange took place on May 27 2020. Additionally, in April of 2019, McKenna asked Bill Rudge of the DEC if the “terms [required to install the reed bed] we are talking are insurmountable or a bit more work?” Rudge’s response was: “In short, if you wanted to consider an alternative plant, like a cattail, this could go forward, and then if you wanted to convert to native phragmites once you complete an acceptable Risk Management Plan, that would be an option. Admittedly, my take is that it will be very difficult to complete the additional survey work we need in time for undertaking this in 2019.” I will ask again. Does he really want to see the project happen?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

MAGA

For a few weeks, I have been drafting a letter to Hudson Valley One regarding the term MAGA. For years, my wife and I have wondered what that really means. We have often guessed or surmised that it takes people comfortably back to a time when they felt safe and secure in their beliefs and upbringing. After reading the February 8 issue of HV1, I realized that it’s time to sit down and send my letter.

The nauseating picture from Marion, Indiana was a visual of my thoughts regarding Make America Great Again. When was that? Was it when women couldn’t vote? When we interred Japanese Americans because of their nationality? When gays were outcasts and treated poorly? When our President wasn’t Black? When we sent people to die in Korea or Vietnam for no real valid reason other than to firm up our militarization and ideal of world protector? When we shot students at Kent State for protesting peacefully? When we condone police violence in the name of “immunity?” When we stole land and territory from the original Americans? When we hung and enslaved Blacks in vast numbers? When we told Blacks that they had to eat, sleep, travel and go to the movies in segregated arenas? Does wearing a red hat mean that you really believe that any of the above are what make America great?

William Paskey

Esopus

Racism, Part two

Previously, I remitted an article on racism, Part one. This is a follow up. To recap, I previously mentioned that there were four major large emigration/immigration movements from Europe and one major war, the Civil War, that freed millions of black Americans from the throes of slavery, for a total of five.

Because of these large numbers into the country, there arose at various times, white supremacy organizations to address this spread of foreign immigrants. With the release of the slaves in the Civil War, there arose at various times, the ‘American Order of Clansmen’, ‘The Ku Klux Klan’, ‘Knights of the Golden Circle’, the ‘White Cap Movement’, all addressing the black situation, either supporting pro-slavery or uniting all white citizens. The Ku Klux Klan was a powerhouse during the 2nd era Klan, 1914-1944, controlling the states houses and legislatures in a number of states. They even eliminated the parochial school in a number of the mid-western states. This organization is still in existence today, although not to the extent as previously.

Also, another organization was the ‘Know Nothing Party’, also referred to as the ‘American Party’. Its theme was anti-Catholicism. (It was feared the Pope in another country was a king in waiting.) World War One brought into existence the ‘American Protective Association (APA), the ‘National Security League’, the ‘American Security League’, ‘American Defense Society’, the ‘American Protective League’, all designed to keep watch on non-Americans/foreigners at different times in the development of the country.

The next major development, the 6th, emigration/immigration movement, is still going on today at the southern border of the United States. Here emigrants from Mexico and South America have been entering across the Rio Grande in large numbers. Different POTUS’s of the United States have attempted to address this calamity but it is still hasn’t been addressed appropriately, for I assume a number of reasons, mainly political.

What was recounted is just a few of the white supremacy organizations which have existed. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) states today there are 838 hate groups in the United States. They are the ‘Ku Klux Klan’, ‘Neo-Nazi’, ‘White Nationalist’, ‘Racist Skinhead’, ‘Christian Identity’, ‘Neo-Confederate’, ‘Neo-Volkish’, ‘Anti-Immigrant’, ‘Anti-LGBTQ’, ‘Anti-Muslim’, ‘General Hate’. The SPLC is based at 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104. And its primary focus is to track these hate groups and working with the FBI have managed to do so, bringing to justice those individuals and organizations violating civil rights statues.

These organizations are out in the open now primarily because of Donald Trump. He exacerbated the racial undertones lying just below the surface here in the US and brought out in full force this discontent, culminating in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. This is where an attempt was made to stop the Vice President Michael Pence from verifying the election returns affirming Joseph Biden POTUS, instead of Trump.

All of this is reminiscent of another individual in Germany during the 1920s/30s. He brought out in force the underlying hatred of the Jews in Germany at that time. I don’t have to elaborate on that topic of history.

Robert LaPolt

New Paltz

All “S” words are bad

I hope people are growing aware of what this latest Republican-led resolution against the “S” word (socialism) in the House of Representatives REALLY means. Not only is it a continuation of the “divide and conquer” and “stoke paranoia” strategy, but it is a setup to the slow but determined chipping away of social programs like Medicare and Social Security. Leaving out in its wording examples of a stable and successful European country like Sweden with its strong supportive democratic socialist programs is “unconsciously” comparing the good social programs of Sweden to the regimes of Stalin and Mao. All “S” words are bad. The Resolution is just bait that was taken by a fearful and/or spineless legislature.

Karen Cathers Peone

New Paltz

The Awosting Club, resolution and consequence

The Gardiner Town Board took an unconscionably long time to address the visible, unpermitted activity of the Awosting “Club” on the Shawangunk Ridge. After more than two years of public inquiry, official evasion and in extended consultation with independent legal counsel, they have at long last asserted their authority to declare Awosting Club operations illegal.

The Resolution presented and unanimously approved by the Town Board at its scheduled meeting on February 7 is unequivocal in its condemnation: longstanding Ridge Protection Zoning and the relatively new Camping regulations both disallow the Awosting Club. What will the consequences be?

Will fines be retroactive and/or currently imposed on the Awosting Club? Will the structures erected without permit be removed? Will a cease-and-desist order be immediately issued? Since the structures and uses are disallowed where they are located, will the “Club” be shut down, period?

Camilla Bradley, the owner/operator of the glamping operation, accuses her opponents of “fighting a ghost.” (Her father, John Bradley, was the notorious would-be developer of 352 houses on the Awosting Reserve, whose ambitions were thwarted by overwhelming community support to Save the Ridge — and a lawsuit against him by investors — that ultimately resulted in the Reserve being purchased by New York State for inclusion in Minnewaska State Park except for 250 acres retained by the family.)

Ms. Bradley went on to characterize the Town Board’s position as “war,” and the Awosting Club as a “beautiful mission…. an inspiration to visitors.” Ms. Bradley is wrong on all counts. The issue is not war, but law. The perp is not a ghost, but the ghost’s daughter. The beautiful mission is, however, well within the family tradition of extracting profit from property. “Inspiration” from the Awosting Club experience is pricey (geodesic domes @$275-300/d at each of 7 sites; the Lodge $1650/weekday, $2000/weekend night, cleaning fee $350, $150/d per dog, etc.). “Inspiration” is considerably beyond the means of the girl scouts in canvas tents who once camped there, and are now constantly alluded to as legal provenance. An estimated monthly return of around $20,000 would fill quite a “war” chest. The “beautiful mission” is…..money?

And what consequences will there be for The Town Board and supervisor, who have yet to provide explanation of why public questions about the Awosting Club by citizens, the Environmental Commission, Friends of the Shawangunks, and in the press were repeatedly ignored, dismissed, deflected and unanswered for OVER two YEARS? Why?

Gardiner faces potential liabilities: the ire of similar businesses not benefitting from similar preferential treatment…. injuries or damages resulting from fires caused by unmonitored fire pits or the potential collapse of columns supporting the domes (which may have also been improperly placed within the protected buffer zone of the Palmaghatt Stream). The negative environmental impacts of noise, “improved” roads, sewage, tree cutting, light pollution, etc., remain unknown.

And Gardiner taxpayers are presumably picking up the tab for the independent legal counsel hired, as circumstance required.

Had Ms. Bradley chosen to follow the rules, and if the Town Board had felt obligated to enforce them, we could all be inspired by the terrain that blesses us and civic leadership that honors community trust.

Janet Kern

Gardiner

Making America laugh again

While watching an old SNL episode on YouTube, I remembered that the show was funny before it became a mouthpiece for the left. With this in mind, since the show’s favorite political target, Donald Trump, has announced he is, once again, a presidential candidate, I thought the SNL writers should team up with some notable Trump critics and do an all-star Trump bashing, cold open, skit that would begin a weekly, less heavy handed, “Stop Trump before the 2024 primaries segment” to help nip Trump’s candidacy in the bud. With the goal of MALA, (Making America Laugh Again) I suggest the skit be based on the Isaac Hayes, Oscar-winning, song from the hit film Shaft. At the risk of being perceived as suffering from JDS (Jarmel Derangement Syndrome) I propose that readers imagine Neil Jarmel, in Isaac Hayes attire, as the lead singer/organist supported by an emotional Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheyney and the ladies of The View as his backup singers “The Trumpettes.”

(Stanza)

Who is the man who thought of tweets

even in his sleep? (Trump!)

And who is the man whose critics call a vile creep? (Trump!)

Darn Right

(Stanza)

Who is the cat that still keeps

Pelosi up at night? (Trump!)

Who is the guy that Joe Biden would like to beat up in a fight? (Trump!)

Can you dig it?

(Dialogue between Neil and the Trumpettes)

You see this man Trump

is a “cotton headed ninny muggin”

(Shut your mouth!)

But I’m talking’ about Trump

(Then we can dig it!)

(Bridge)

He’s a complicated man but no one

understands him…but the MAGAs

(Don Trump)

(funky musical interlude)

(Stanza)

Who is the man that keeps his base

so satisfied (Trump!)

And who is the man whose Court choices

couldn’t be denied? (Don Trump!)

Right on!

(Bridge)

He’s the man who made the economy

explode and no one

can deny it but Joe Biden (Don Trump!)

(Stanza)

Who moved our embassy to Jerusalem

like he said we should?

(Don Trump!)

Yes, he is the only POTUS who did what the others said they would (POTUS Trump!)

(Stanza)

Whose perfect phone call got him impeached for a second time?

He’s the man all the Dems want to indict for an “Insurrection” crime

(Don Trump!)

(closing bridge)

He served four years and his critics say he led the world astray

But his fans love him so…they hope he’ll never go away (Trump!)

The song ends with Jarmel playing the jazzy music of the Shaft theme song as a weeping Kinzinger and the rest of the Trumpettes gather around him. Suddenly, three figures emerge from off stage walking arm and arm. As their identities become clear, a hush comes over the audience followed by a mixture of surprised shrieks of horror and glee. And, as expletives freely flow from the lips of the Trumpettes, the unlikely trio of Hillary Clinton, Lorne Michaels and Donald Trump look into the cameras and announce: “Live from New York…It’s Saturday Night!”

George Civile

Gardiner

The right outcome for Terramor

As the Town of Woodstock liaison regarding Terramor, I would like to add my thanks to all whose actions led to the right Terramor outcome. The Saugerties Planning Board secretary was always helpful, readily providing the facts of the case. The Saugerties Planning Board was quick to be inclusive. The original list of involved/interested agencies was long, but several more groups were quickly added as interest grew. The board followed the process and was clear they would weigh carefully the massive public comments at their Terramor public hearing meeting on January 17.

It was a privilege to be one of the 20 or so people who spoke in opposition to Terramor at the January 17 meeting. Thank you to each speaker. Each provided important and impactful information on different aspects of the issue.

A great thank you to Susan Paynter and Citizens Against Terramor. They were persistent in ensuring people understood the gravity of the Terramor proposal and were a central point of communication and coordination for the growing array of highly motivated people, helping them effectively communicate the many reasons for opposition.

The more I investigated the Terramor proposal, the more my motivation to work in opposition grew. The proposed use was totally wrong for that 77-acre property for many reasons. My investigations to understand the process and how best to fight the proposal included conversations with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the NYS Department of Conservation. Our Woodstock Environmental Commission provided me with valuable insights into the environmental impacts. And I researched Saugerties and Woodstock laws to know the legalities of this proposed Saugerties project on the Woodstock border.

At the January 17 Terramor public hearing, I communicated Town of Woodstock opposition to Terramor, detailing our reasons. The Town of Woodstock reiterated our opposition, providing additional justification, in the letter sent by Supervisor Bill McKenna to the Saugerties Planning Board on February 7. The collective momentum of all involved to fight Terramor was still building on that date. There was great cause for celebration on February 8 when Terramor pulled their permit request.

Thanks again to all whose great work led to this critical success!

Laura Ricci

Woodstock