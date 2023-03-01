Wed. Mar. 1

Miguel’s War screening/Q&A with filmmaker Elaine Raheb at Upstate Films: Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 7:15pm.

The Films of Orson Welles at Bard College at Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Thu. Mar. 2

Dr. Seuss Day – Horton Hears a Who at Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Fri. Mar 3

Lil Sasquatch (from Barstool and The Son of a Boy Dad podcast) at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Falcon Ridge: The Play at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

The Reverend with Nick Canfield screening and live performance by The Reverend at Upstate Films: Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 8pm.

Department of Theatre Arts presents Everybody at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Doubt at Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

County Players presents Constellations at The Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Free PG-13 Movie at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sat. Mar 4

The Interview film screening and panel discussion, presented by Release Aging People in Prison at Kingston Library, 1pm.

The Olana Partnership presents Meltdown, screening Q&A with photographer Lynn Davis at Hudson Hall in Hudson, 4pm.

County Players presents Constellations at The Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 4pm.

Falcon Ridge: The Play at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 4pm.

Tainted and Tasteless: An R-Rated Comedy Showcase at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Department of Theatre Arts presents Everybody at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Doubt at Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

County Players presents Ada & The Engine at The Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Free PG-13 Movie at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sun. Mar 5

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s The Parson’s Widow, silent film with live accompaniment by Marta Waterman at Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

County Players presents Ada & The Engine at The Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Department of Theatre Arts presents Everybody at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

Doubt at Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Free PG-13 Movie at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tue. Mar 7

Indian New Wave: Devi / Dhrupad at Bard College at Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.