Stockade FC is heading south…temporarily. With renovations underway at Dietz Stadium in Kingston Stockade FC this week announced they’ll be calling Tenney Stadium at Marist College in Poughkeepsie their home ground for the upcoming 2023 National Premier Soccer League season.

“Our community in Kingston has helped us build something amazing, and we’re excited to share it with Poughkeepsie,” said club Chairman Dennis Crowley in a press release. “We’re expecting the energy and excitement our fans bring will help us win over new fans and expand the following of the club.”

Tenney Stadium is a 5,000-seat venue that’s home to Marist Athletics, including the college’s 2021 MAAC Champion men’s soccer program. The relationship between Stockade FC and Marist runs deep, with more than 25 Red Foxes having played in the orange and black over its six seasons.

“We are thrilled to be playing at Marist College. Stockade FC has been the summer home to many past and present Red Foxes and our relationship with Marist Men’s Soccer Head Coach Matt Viggiano and his staff is extremely important to our success. We are grateful for their hospitality and are looking forward to bringing our fan base to one of the area’s premier sports venues,” said Stockade FC Technical Director Dan Hoffay.

Hoffay hopes to turn the challenge of being away from Dietz Stadium into an opportunity, enticing new fans to join the average of nearly 1,000 who attended home games during the 2022 season.

“Our club represents the entire Hudson Valley,” said Stockade head coach Jamal Lis-Simmons. “We are excited to share our incredible game day atmosphere and on-field product with a new fan base in Poughkeepsie.”

That atmosphere has traditionally included drums, chants and wild enthusiasm, spearheaded by the Dutch Guard Supporters Group, an often overwhelming vibe for visiting opponents.

The 2023 schedule has yet to be announced, but season tickets for all Stockade FC home games — including the postseason — at Tenney Stadium are available at www.stockadefc.com.

Stockade FC will return to the fully renovated Dietz Stadium for the 2024 season.