Wed. 1/25
Story Time with Chiaki
Woodstock Library @ 10:30am
A fun and interactive story time followed by a craft.
Baby & Me Story Hour
Town of Ulster Library (Kingston) @ 10:30am
Ages two and under can develop literacy, sing and craft.
Children’s Story Hour
Kingston Library @ 10:30am
Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.
Storytime
Town of Esopus Library @ 4pm
Children 3+ are invited for stories in the community room.
Thu. 1/26
Bouncing Babies Story Time
Gardiner Library @ 9:30am
Join Miss Amy for board books, songs, bounces, rhymes and more.
Story Time
Hurley Library @ 9:30am
Songs, books, rhymes, snacks, crafts and checking out books. Sounds like a morning well-spent away from screens. Babies and toddlers are welcome at 9:30, preschoolers at 10:30.
Story Time (Ages 1-3)
Saugerties Library @ 10:30am
The wee ones will enjoy being read to.
Block Heads Lego Club
Woodstock Library @ 4pm
Into building creatively with plastic blocks? Ages 5-17 are welcome.
Lego Creations Club
Town of Esopus Library @ 4pm
For ages 6+, building bricks are supplied.
Bad Art Night: Tin Can Alley
Kingston Library @ 6:30pm
Attendees will design labels and apply them to tin cans to use as a decorative container for whatever you want.
Fri. 1/27
Teen Drop-In Game Time
Town of Esopus Library @ 4pm
Play video and board games in the teen room.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Town of Esopus Library • 5pm
Graphic novels are more popular than ever, and in this club kids 8-11 join to explore new books, discuss those they’ve read, and even create panels of their own. This month’s book is Space Boy Volume One.
Tarot 101 for Teens
Olive Free Library (West Shokan) @ 5:30pm
Get mystical with Shea in the Catskills.
Sat. 1/28
Youth Ice Fishing Derby
Wittenberg Sportsmen’s Club (Woodstock) @ 8am
Under-18 ice fishers will engage in friendly competition, and novices are welcome to learn, as long as safe ice conditions exist. It’s free to participate, and don’t worry, there will be a campfire when you need to warm up.
Steve Johnson’s Magic Variety Show
Kingston Library @ 10:30am
Geared for ages five and up, Steve’s magic shows feature lots of audience participation and enchanting entertainment. Witness mind-boggling illusions, transformations and disappearances. Enjoy a carefully balanced blend of comedy, surprise and humor. And did we mention the thrilling juggling act?
Story Time with Natalie
Woodstock Library @ 11am
Cool stories, music, crafts and more.
Babysitting 101
Gardiner Library @ 12:30pm
Seems like everyone’s working a side hustle these days, and ages 11+ will be introduced to the lucrative world of babysitting by educator Denise Schirmer.
Mon. 1/30
Todler Storytime
Olive Free Library (West Shokan) @ 10:30am
Get out of the house, get some books and make some new friends.
Superhero Night
Saugerties Public Library @ 6pm
Put your super reflexes and trivia superpowers to the test.
Tue. 1/31
Children’s Story Hour
Kingston Library @ 10:30am
Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.
Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Saugerties Library @ 10:30am
Literary entertainment for toddlers.
Open Playgroup
Elting Memorial Library @ 10:30am
Parents and caregivers get together to meet and share in fun play and reading.
Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books Storytime
Town of Esopus Library @ 11am
Ages two and under read stories, sing songs and explore feelings and emotions.