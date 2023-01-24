Wed. 1/25

Story Time with Chiaki

Woodstock Library @ 10:30am

A fun and interactive story time followed by a craft.

Baby & Me Story Hour

Town of Ulster Library (Kingston) @ 10:30am

Ages two and under can develop literacy, sing and craft.

Children’s Story Hour

Kingston Library @ 10:30am

Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.

Storytime

Town of Esopus Library @ 4pm

Children 3+ are invited for stories in the community room.

Thu. 1/26

Bouncing Babies Story Time

Gardiner Library @ 9:30am

Join Miss Amy for board books, songs, bounces, rhymes and more.

Story Time

Hurley Library @ 9:30am

Songs, books, rhymes, snacks, crafts and checking out books. Sounds like a morning well-spent away from screens. Babies and toddlers are welcome at 9:30, preschoolers at 10:30.

Story Time (Ages 1-3)

Saugerties Library @ 10:30am

The wee ones will enjoy being read to.

Block Heads Lego Club

Woodstock Library @ 4pm

Into building creatively with plastic blocks? Ages 5-17 are welcome.

Lego Creations Club

Town of Esopus Library @ 4pm

For ages 6+, building bricks are supplied.

Bad Art Night: Tin Can Alley

Kingston Library @ 6:30pm

Attendees will design labels and apply them to tin cans to use as a decorative container for whatever you want.

Fri. 1/27

Teen Drop-In Game Time

Town of Esopus Library @ 4pm

Play video and board games in the teen room.

Graphic Novel Book Club

Town of Esopus Library • 5pm

Graphic novels are more popular than ever, and in this club kids 8-11 join to explore new books, discuss those they’ve read, and even create panels of their own. This month’s book is Space Boy Volume One.

Tarot 101 for Teens

Olive Free Library (West Shokan) @ 5:30pm

Get mystical with Shea in the Catskills.

Sat. 1/28

Youth Ice Fishing Derby

Wittenberg Sportsmen’s Club (Woodstock) @ 8am

Under-18 ice fishers will engage in friendly competition, and novices are welcome to learn, as long as safe ice conditions exist. It’s free to participate, and don’t worry, there will be a campfire when you need to warm up.

Steve Johnson’s Magic Variety Show

Kingston Library @ 10:30am

Geared for ages five and up, Steve’s magic shows feature lots of audience participation and enchanting entertainment. Witness mind-boggling illusions, transformations and disappearances. Enjoy a carefully balanced blend of comedy, surprise and humor. And did we mention the thrilling juggling act?

Story Time with Natalie

Woodstock Library @ 11am

Cool stories, music, crafts and more.

Babysitting 101

Gardiner Library @ 12:30pm

Seems like everyone’s working a side hustle these days, and ages 11+ will be introduced to the lucrative world of babysitting by educator Denise Schirmer.

Mon. 1/30

Todler Storytime

Olive Free Library (West Shokan) @ 10:30am

Get out of the house, get some books and make some new friends.

Superhero Night

Saugerties Public Library @ 6pm

Put your super reflexes and trivia superpowers to the test.

Tue. 1/31

Children’s Story Hour

Kingston Library @ 10:30am

Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.

Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Saugerties Library @ 10:30am

Literary entertainment for toddlers.

Open Playgroup

Elting Memorial Library @ 10:30am

Parents and caregivers get together to meet and share in fun play and reading.

Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books Storytime

Town of Esopus Library @ 11am

Ages two and under read stories, sing songs and explore feelings and emotions.