La Finca, a new non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing top flight youth soccer for kids aged 2-15 years old, has opened a new indoor soccer facility for the whole community in Uptown Kingston. La Finca at Wall Street Music Hall is a 20,000 square-foot facility with an indoor turf mini-pitch, a futsal court, a panna court, a turf covered training area, plus a family lounge with TV and children’s play area.

In this new facility, La Finca is offering a wide range of youth soccer clinics coached by professional UEFA licensed coaches, free soccer pickup twice a week for kids, “Mommy and me” classes for 2-5 year-olds, competitive game nights, family nights, pickup for adults and more.

La Finca is located at 323 Wall Street and is open Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Mondays).

For more information, visit lafincafutbol.org or email lafincapark@gmail.com.