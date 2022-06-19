There will be a fireworks display on the Fourth of July in the City of Kingston. Sponsored by Ole Savannah and O’Connor & Partners, the fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Rondout Creek and will be visible from TR Gallo Park, just after dark. There will be no pre-fireworks entertainment.

“We are thrilled that the fireworks will be returning this year,” said Mayor Steve Noble. “Thank you to the fireworks sponsors, Ole Savannah and O’Connor & Partners for bringing back this popular waterfront event. I encourage everyone to support our local waterfront businesses and get downtown early to enjoy the wonderful restaurants and businesses. I also want to remind everyone that parking is limited, so please walk, bike or carpool, if possible. We are working with Ulster County Area Transit to provide a shuttle service and will announce more details as we have them.”

The Saugerties 4th of July parade and fireworks will be held on Monday, July 4. Line-up for the parade is 10 a.m. and step-off is at 11 a.m. The line-up is along Washington Avenue. It winds through the Village and finishes at Cantine Field.

A fireworks display will commence at dusk at Cantine Field. The parade is sponsored by the Saugerties Fire Department.