The Saugerties Nightmares, a recreational women’s hockey team, known to include gals of all ages, will host its inaugural May Melt Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15 at their home rink, the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties. The team is coached by Ed Montalbano and assisted by Joe Valentine and John Gianetti.

Recreational and Rec Plus teams competing are the Orcas from Mexico City (Mexico), Frozen Assets (Troy), Western Mass Stars (Massachusetts), Albany Angels (Albany), Lady Lightning (Bolting, Connecticut), the Free Agents (New York) and the Saugerties Nightmares.

Games start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and continue until 7:15 p.m. Sunday games run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., concluding with the Recreational Championship at 2 p.m. and Rec Plus at 3:30 p.m.

There will be a raffle of donated goods, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Funds raised will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Saugerties and Saugerties Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund. Major sponsors include J. Mullens & Sons, Scribner’s Lodge, Sun Common and the Saugerties Teachers’ Association.

For additional information and schedules, visit https://mailchi.mp/bfa05462b534/nightmaresmaymelt.