At its May 3 meeting, the Gardiner Town Board reappointed Kay Hoiby, whose term on the Town’s Open Space Commission was expiring, to a new term, effective through 2027.

The Board also passed a resolution at that meeting confirming the full-time status of incumbent Bruce Terwilliger as Gardiner’s building inspector/code enforcement officer going forward. Terwilliger’s predecessor, Andy Lewis, had been asked to submit his resignation following private discussions by the Board in multiple executive sessions. That resignation was accepted without public discussion or Board comment at the April 12 Town Board meeting.