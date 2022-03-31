The Rosendale Theatre Collective has announced that Let It Shine! a living history tribute celebrating the greatness of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at the Theatre.

In his lifetime, Dr. King spoke to countless people of all walks of life, and his message was consistent: Offer service, faith, fairness, dignity and brotherhood. He said, “Everyone has the power for greatness – not for fame but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.” His message is more relevant now than ever.

This living history musical event features Oliver King as MLK; interpretive dancers Keely Wright and the Energy Dance Company; vocalists Renee Bailey, Rev. Evelyn Clarke, Franklyn Gillis; the Gold Hope Duo featuring Lara Hope; Kortnee McCallum; and special guests bassist Robert Kopec, Rev. Nick (Tecumseh Red Cloud) Miles, Parrots for Peace, Redwing Blackbird Theater and more.

Jessica McNabb will narrate. Human rights and social justice leaders of Ulster County will be honored. The event will conclude with a screening at 4 p.m. of John Lewis: Good Trouble, an intimate account of Lewis’ life, legacy and more than 60 years of activism.