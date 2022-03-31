Jazz superstar and Grammy-winner Diana Krall will perform on Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. at the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) in Kingston. A jazz pianist and singer known for her contralto vocals, Krall has sold more albums than any other female jazz artist in the last 30 years, establishing herself as one of the best-selling artists of her time.

Ticket prices start at $75 (members get $5 off). The Bardavon and UPAC box offices are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Bardavon at (845) 473-5288, UPAC at (845) 339-6088 or e-mail boxoffice@bardavon.org. To purchase tickets online 24 hours a day, go to www.ticketmaster.com.