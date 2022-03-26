The Woodstock Land Conservancy, in collaboration with Woodstock Transition and the Woodstock Jewish Congregation, will take a closer look at “Land in Black Hands” on March 28 at 7 p.m. The discussion is an innovative local initiative designed to explore Black land access and economic development strategies in Black communities as the third event of the four-part tenth annual Film & Discussion Series. This year the series focused on groundbreaking solution-based ideas to some of the world’s most pressing current challenges.

The evening will begin with a 28-minute screening of the 2019 The Possibility of Land in Black Hands panel highlights presented by Black History Month Kingston, in partnership with the Kingston Land Trust, the Hudson Valley Farm Hub and Scenic Hudson. Speakers including Ed Whitfield, Fund for Democratic Communities; Karen Washington, Rise and Root Farm; Çaca Yvaire, Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust; and Jalal Sabur. Freedom Food Alliance and Wildseed shared their experiences, challenges and victories in creating Black-owned food/agricultural cooperatives and Black-led projects modeling resiliency and democratic ownership. Following the screening, Shaniqua Bowden, director of Cultural Engagement and Sustainable Living at the Kingston Land Trust, and Land in Black Hands steering committee member Cassandra Taylor of the Underground Center will answer questions and offer an update on the program.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_94DFt4J5RSGw_bDfyr8H8A.

Inspired by the unprecedented upheaval our global community faced in the past two years, the tenth annual Film & Discussion Series will focus its four monthly programs on groundbreaking solution-based ideas to some of these challenges. The series will highlight initiatives that aim to redesign current failing systems in an effort to create a better future for society as a whole before the worst effects are fully realized. The diverse programs will envision what a future that has adopted existing innovative climate change solutions would look like; how New York State will site solar farms in light of its groundbreaking Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act; how design thinking can create a new economic system that prioritizes the wellbeing of the planet and its people over the growth of GDP; and a local initiative focused on land access and economic development strategies for the Black community. The tenth annual Film & Discussion Series offers a chance to learn how to make positive changes in our lives for maximum impact.

The next program in the series, “21st-Century Economics: Designing an Economy for Human Values,” will take place on April 25. View a lively recorded interview with Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics, and engage in interactive activities and a question-and-answer session. Raworth presents the movement that is creating 21st-century economics, which puts human values at its center and redesigns the economy to provide a safe and just space for humanity while respecting the limits of the natural world.