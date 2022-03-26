It’s considerably more contagious than earlier Omicron, it seems to last three to five days for most people, and it’s more than likely to cause a new modest upsurge in positive cases but not kill many more people. It’s the new Baa Omicron subvariant that’s rapidly becoming dominant strain of Covid 19 in this country and throughout the world.

In the past few days, Ulster County has this week been reporting 50 new Covid positives per day, the highest total since January. The New York State dashboard is yet to pick up that number of Ulster County cases on a consistent basis.

There has been only one new Covid fatality in Ulster County since March 7. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 373 deaths.