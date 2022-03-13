Performing Arts of Woodstock will return to full productions with Suddenly Last Summer, a famous, but rarely performed play by Tennessee Williams, on Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. It will run for three weekends through April 3 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road in Woodstock. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 1:30 p.m.

Directed by Ellen Honig with sets by Sal Tagliarino, assisted by Leslie Bender, the tale is of a girl, witness to her cousin’s unbelievably shocking death, who is brought into a “jungle” of a New Orleans garden to confront her family, all of whom are intensely interested in having her deny her lurid tale.

The cast includes Lora Lee Ecobelli as Mrs. Venable, Gabriela Bonomo as Catharine Holly, Jeremiah Wenutu as the Doctor, Julie Szabo and Joe Bongiorno as Mrs. Holly and her son George, Joan Craig as Miss Foxhill, Mrs. Venable’s secretary and Adele Calcavecchio, as Sister Felicity, Catharine’s “minder.”

For online tickets and schedules, see performingartsofwoodstock.org or call (845) 679-7900.