American Legion Post #72 in Saugerties will hold a takeout corned-beef-and-cabbage dinner on Tuesday, March 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Legion, located at 30 John Street in Saugerties. The menu includes corned beef, sautéed cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, Irish soda roll with butter (side mustard). The meal will be catered by Stony Pony Catering.

The cost is $18. Reservations are required by March 9 at 9 p.m. To reserve a dinner, call (845) 706-8083 or (845) 246-9783 or e-mail kpendergast @hvc.rr.com.