Kingston man jailed after holding victim in his car against their will

A Kingston man was arrested on stalking and harassment charges after police say he held a victim in his car against their will.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Arrindell, 31 at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 23 and charged him with stalking and harassment, both misdemeanors.

Police said they received reports of a physical domestic dispute where a victim was being held in the vehicle by Arrindell against their will.

Advertisement

Authorities said they later located Arrindell’s car on the Thruway in the Town of Ulster and he was taken into custody.

Arrindell was arraigned in Ulster Town Court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail as he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant as a parole absconder by the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Police said an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.