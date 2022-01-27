20 year old Kingston man sentenced to five years in prison for possessing loaded firearm

George Mitchell III, age 20 of Kingston, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Tuesday, January 25 to five years in prison to be followed by five years of parole supervision for possessing a loaded firearm. He pled guilty on November 9, 2021 and admitted possessing a loaded firearm in January of 2020.

On January 25, 2020, the Rosendale Police Department pulled over a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger on Route 32 in Rosendale. While investigating possible criminal activity occurring within the car, the defendant ran and threw a handgun into the bushes. When he was tackled by the officers, he was found to possess a loaded magazine. When the gun that he had discarded was recovered, investigators determined that the magazine fit the gun. Additionally, the gun was test fired with the magazine and discharged normally.

Judge Bryan Rounds of Ulster County Court encouraged Mitchell to depart from the path of illegal handguns, which have no purpose beyond causing injury and death to others. Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg agrees, stating that “possessing and carrying illegal firearms creates danger to everyone. It is costly in lives lost and the resulting harm to the family of victims. It undermines the sense of safety that we all expect and need in our homes and neighborhoods.” The DA vows to continue vigorously pursuing cases involving the possession and use of illegal firearms.

Chief Assistant Emmanuel C. Nneji handled this case on behalf of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The defendant was represented by Cappy Weiner.