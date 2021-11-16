Three hospilized after crash on Route 9W in Glasco

On November 15, 2021, at 7:19 pm, 73-year-old James N. Cintron of Saugerties was operating a 2019 Honda Ridgeliner south on State Route 9W in Glasco, when he entered the northbound lane of Route 9W passing a stopped police vehicle with emergency lights activated and a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Cintron’s vehicle crashed head-on into a 2017 Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound, operated by a 16-year-old female from Kingston. The impact of the crash catapulted Cintron’s vehicle backwards, crashing into the disabled vehicle, a 2018 Subaru Legacy. The sixteen-year-old female had to be extricated from her vehicle by firefighters from the Glasco Fire Department. She was then airlifted by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center. Cintron was transported by Mobile Life Ambulance to the Mid-Hudson Regional Trauma Center in Poughkeepsie. A 60-year-old female passenger in Cintron’s vehicle was transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston. All three remain Hospitalized at this time. The police investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.