Highland native named commander of local state police troop

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen announced today named Major Paul M. DeQuarto the new Troop F Commander.

Troop F includes Ulster, Orange, Sullivan, and Greene counties.

DeQuarto, a native of Ulster County, started his law enforcement career in 1998 as a town police officer before joining the State Police in 2000.

Upon graduation from the New York State Police Academy, he was stationed at the state police station in Highland, where he worked as a trooper before transferring to Troop T (Thruway) in 2002.

In 2005, Major DeQuarto was appointed to investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), assigned to Troop NYC before transferring back to Troop F in Middletown as an investigator, and then assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

In 2006, he attained the permanent rank of Sergeant and in 2012, was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the New York State Intelligence Center.

In 2013, he transferred to Troop K as a Lieutenant overseeing the BCI.

He was promoted to captain in 2016 and assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, Troop H, before transferring back to Troop K in 2017 as the Zone 2 commander in Wappinger.

As zone commander, DeQuarto oversaw all State Police uniform operations in most of Dutchess and Putnam counties until 2019, when he was assigned as the detail commander of the Special Investigations Unit.

He was appointed acting major of Troop F on May 27 of this year and then promoted to the rank of major on June 24.

“I am honored to return to Troop F where I started my career and to work alongside some of the most professional men and women in law enforcement,” said DeQuarto. “Troop F has a proud history of providing high-quality police services and building strong relationships with the communities we serve. I look forward to strengthening those relationships.”

DeQuarto obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marist College and is a graduate of the 249th Session of the FBI National Academy. He resides in Ulster County with his wife and two children.