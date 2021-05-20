High Falls woman dies in head-on collision on 209

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 209 in Stone Ridge.

On Tuesday, May 18 at about 8 a.m. on Route 209 (Main Street) in the Town of Marbletown, deputies responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police determined Annamarie Reda, 45, of High Falls, was traveling north Route 209 in a 2016 Ford Fusion when her vehicle was struck head-on by a 2019 Chevrolet utility truck. The utility truck was traveling south on Route 209 when the 52-year-old male operator appeared to have suffered a medical event causing the truck to steer into the oncoming lane.

Advertisement

Reda suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the utility truck were transported to the Health Alliance Hospital- Broadway Campus with minor injuries. At this time there appears to be no criminality involved with this accident and the investigation remains open.

Detectives were assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Stone Ridge Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services.