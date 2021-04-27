Man dies after jumping from Walkway Over the Hudson

On April 24, the New York State Police responded to the Walkway Over the Hudson in the city of Poughkeepsie for a report of a subject who jumped from the bridge.

State Police, New York State Park Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department all responded at approximately 6:05 p.m. to the Walkway bridge.

The deceased, Brendan J. Paredes, 37 years, of Wappinger, was recovered by the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department. No signs of foul play have been discovered.