Shooting at New Paltz restaurant leaves one person injured

The New Paltz Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Town of New Paltz on March 20, 2021.

On March 20, 2021 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the New Paltz Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at the Órale Mexico restaurant located on Old Route 299 in the Town of New Paltz. The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation began inside the restaurant and a round was discharged striking one person. The victim, a 59-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital by New Paltz Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no further information on his condition.

The investigation is continuing and New Paltz police report that there is no danger to the public. At this time, the police department is not releasing any further information about the investigation.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the SUNY New Paltz Police Department and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.