Hinchey, Ryan call on Cuomo to resign

Two local Democratic elected officials have added their voices to the growing number of state and local elected officials calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey, 46th District, posted a statement to her website March 10 that reads in part:

One resignation will not change the deeply systemic issues we have in our society. It will not eliminate the pervasive culture of misogyny, toxicity, and fear that we’ve seen perpetuated time and again. But, it is a start. In light of these allegations, coupled with the deliberate mishandling and withholding of information, I believe it is in the best interest of the people of New York for the Governor to resign.”

Then today, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan released the following statement:

“New Yorkers must have full trust and confidence in our leaders, especially at such a critical point in our pandemic response. Governor Andrew Cuomo has fundamentally broken the public trust — violating and harassing his staff, misleading those he was elected to serve, and repeatedly putting politics ahead of the public good. Governor Cuomo should do the right thing and resign, enabling our state to begin to heal and move forward. I have full confidence in the integrity and steady leadership of Lieutenant Governor Hochul to guide us through this turbulent period.”

So far, most of the calls to resign or for impeachment have been Republicans, including 102nd District Assemblyman Chris Tague and 42nd District State Senator Mike Martucci, who also mention the governor’s manipulation of state data on nursing home deaths during the opening months of the pandemic in addition to the sexual harassment charges.

Another local Democrat, 39th District State Senator James Skoufis, has called for Cuomo’s resignation and said he would vote to convict if an impeachment were brought to the senate.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said today that he authorized the assembly’s Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation.

Cuomo faces allegations from six women, ranging from inappropriate language to groping. He has said he would cooperate with any investigation but has refused calls to step down. State Attorney General Letitia James opened an independent investigation into the claims February 28.