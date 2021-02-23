Saugerties: Water main repair on 9W/Hill Street to cause delays on Wednesday, 2/24

The portion of the road where the water main repair will take place near the bridge over the Esopus, on the south side.

The village of Saugerties said today that it would be be repairing a water main on Hill Street/9W beginning Wednesday, February 24 at approximately 9 a.m.

Delays in traffic are expected and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Advertisement

Estimated time of repair is 6 hours. The village anticipates minimal interruption of water service for the immediate surrounding area, Hill Street between East Bridge & Theodore Place. You can check the Village Water Department Facebook page for updates or call the water clerk at (845) 246-2321 and select prompt #3.

“For the safety of our workers in the area, please be courteous and patient while they repair the break,” pleads a message from the village.