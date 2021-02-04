Want to foster a kitten? The Ulster SPCA would like to hear from you

The Ulster County SPCA is seeking volunteers to foster kittens.

“If you are interested in helping our cats but cannot commit to an adoption, please consider our Foster program,” reads a release.

Foster care includes:

Providing daily wholesome cat food and water

Providing a clean litter box for elimination

Provide a warm, safe place inside your home

Administering medications if any

Transporting the cat to the SPCA to see a veterinarian if necessary (paid for by SPCA)

Transporting the cat to the SPCA for scheduled vaccinations (paid for by SPCA)

Socializing the cat

For more details or to apply, visit the organization’s website.