Want to foster a kitten? The Ulster SPCA would like to hear from you

The Ulster County SPCA is seeking volunteers to foster kittens.
“If you are interested in helping our cats but cannot commit to an adoption, please consider our Foster program,” reads a release.
Foster care includes:
- Providing daily wholesome cat food and water
- Providing a clean litter box for elimination
- Provide a warm, safe place inside your home
- Administering medications if any
- Transporting the cat to the SPCA to see a veterinarian if necessary (paid for by SPCA)
- Transporting the cat to the SPCA for scheduled vaccinations (paid for by SPCA)
- Socializing the cat
For more details or to apply, visit the organization’s website.
