Health insurance company looks to fill 50 customer service positions in Kingston

UnitedHealthcare will host a virtual job fair to fill more than 50 full-time, customer service positions based in Kingston, the company said in a release today.

The virtual job fair will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit this link to learn more about the openings before the job fair. The intent of the virtual job fair is to chat live with recruiters and to ask questions about the position, the company or recruitment process, as well as apply.

“You’ll take as many as 50-70 calls per day from customers who have questions about their health benefits,” states a job description. “As their advocate, you’ll use your personality and our tools to help them through the health care benefits available to them, including helping them enroll in a new plan.”