Mother Earth’s closes café after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, located in the Kingston Plaza, announced Friday, January 8 that it would close its cafe after an employee in that department tested positive for Covid-19.
It posted the following announcement to Facebook:
Today we learned that an employee from our Café Department has tested positive for covid 19 after exposure from a family member. They have not been to work since early Tuesday of this week and prior to that had minimal exposure to other employees and the public. Mother Earth has been, and will continue to work with and follow the CDC guidelines. We are closing the department for thorough cleaning and sanitation and hope to reopen early next week.
The rest of the store remains open.
There is one comment
Isn’t this the 2nd time they’ve closed either the store or the café? There needs to be a training at this location of how to wash your hands and wear your mask ON the job and OFF. Also, as a physician, closing only the café does nothing, if the person was positive there…it likely passed through the store.